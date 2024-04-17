All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IMSA Long Beach

Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach

Ricky Taylor goes into this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach eager to avenge last year’s late crash that took away a likely victory.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Ricky Taylor

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

A year ago, a disastrous pit stop for issues during a swap with co-driver Filipe Albuquerque left Taylor forced to put on a furious charge in the No. 10 Acura ARX-07 for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti.

Taylor overcame a gap of 8s with eight minutes left and stormed back through to second and, with three minutes remaining, caught the Penske Porsche 963 of race leader Mathieu Jaminet, who was on older tires. With two laps to go, Taylor dove to the inside of Jaminet entering Turn 1 but underestimated the lack of grip off the racing line as momentum carried him into the tire barrier and left the latter to coast to the win.

Although a year has passed since then, the loss – that he takes ownership of – is still fresh in his mind.

“I'm really excited to be going back because I remember my first feeling after the race last year was, 'Gosh, I wish I could try this again',” Taylor said.

“You don't get a second chance in motorsport. Going back this year, I've been thinking about that moment for a year now and finally get a chance to go erase it from my memory hopefully, this year.”

If put if put in a similar position in Saturday’s 100-minute IMSA SportsCar Championship race, would Taylor repeat the move?

“It's so situational,” he said.

“It didn't seem like an overly aggressive move at the time. We were in a position in the championship where there was so much up in the air, it was so early, there wasn't really much to gain or lose. Looking back on it, it cost us the championship, but there were a lot of other moments that also cost us the championship. …

“I wouldn't make the same move obviously because it didn't work. I might have waited a lap or two longer knowing what I know now; he was quite off the pace, and I might have had another chance at the time. You think you don't have another shot, so I don't blame myself for going for it. Last year, we really wanted to win the race. The second place wasn't something we were interested in.”

Taylor and Albuquerque are eighth in the championship standings after two rounds, which could provide a more aggressive approach on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile temporary street circuit.

“This year, we come into it, we need to get some points and we need a result,” Taylor said.

“We're going to be aggressive. Hopefully, that situation doesn't happen again. Hopefully, we can get the pole and control the race from the lead. But even with one pit stop, a lot can happen.”

One factor that is likely to make a bigger impact is having a softer tire compound versus last year, when Jaminet vault to the lead and win despite never changing tires during the race.

Taylor believes the softer rubber will allow for higher tire degradation, which could make for more defensive driving.

“There's going to be a lot more deg,” he said.

“Out laps are going to be really strong. I'm not a strategist, but obviously the drivers are always throwing around ideas of 'Oh, we should undercut them', but everybody's going to try undercut. There's going to be a lot of people defending and then who goes long?

“There's definitely going to be people trying different stuff and I don't think it's a full two stints, so there's quite a bit of room to play. I think for one stop it's going to be pretty exciting what people do.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Gradient replaces Legge with McAleer for rest of 2024 season

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar rolling out new version of aeroscreen for Long Beach

IndyCar rolling out new version of aeroscreen for Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar rolling out new version of aeroscreen for Long Beach
IndyCar tweaks split practice format for Long Beach

IndyCar tweaks split practice format for Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar tweaks split practice format for Long Beach
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach
Filipe Albuquerque
More from
Filipe Albuquerque
Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage

Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage
“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24
“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque
Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test

Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test

IMSA
Daytona December testing
Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test
Wayne Taylor Racing
More from
Wayne Taylor Racing
Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

IMSA
Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

Latest news

Leclerc: Sainz simply doing a better job in recent F1 races

Leclerc: Sainz simply doing a better job in recent F1 races

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Leclerc: Sainz simply doing a better job in recent F1 races
Alonso: Stroll more sensitive to Aston F1 car handling issues I drive around

Alonso: Stroll more sensitive to Aston F1 car handling issues I drive around

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alonso: Stroll more sensitive to Aston F1 car handling issues I drive around
Williams may as well “go home” if spares situation changes its F1 approach, says Albon

Williams may as well “go home” if spares situation changes its F1 approach, says Albon

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Williams may as well “go home” if spares situation changes its F1 approach, says Albon
Aston Martin ‘not convinced’ Alonso would definitely want to stay in F1

Aston Martin ‘not convinced’ Alonso would definitely want to stay in F1

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Aston Martin ‘not convinced’ Alonso would definitely want to stay in F1

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia