IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Practice report

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

By:

Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac turned the fastest lap of the 90min dusk-to-night practice for the 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

As the track cooled in the final half hour, several drivers turned their fastest lap of the session and three-time Sebring 12H winner Derani’s 1min46.898sec ensured AXR’s Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R was 0.454sec clear of the similar Chip Ganassi Racing machine driven by Renger van der Zande.

Filipe Albuquerque turned the fastest turbocharged lap, slotting the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 into third, a further 0.1sec in arrears, but three tenths clear of Kamui Kobayashi in the second AXR Cadillac, and Sebastien Bourdais in the JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac.

Olivier Pla claimed Meyer Shank Racing’s best time in the #60 Acura but a second adrift of top spot, while defending Sebring winner Jonathan Bomarito was 1.3sec off in the sole Mazda.

Mikkel Jensen again claimed top spot in LMP2 for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports while Wayne Boyd slotted United Autosports’ entry into second place, half a second from top spot, and just a tenth clear of Gabriel Aubry in the Tower Motorsports by Starworks car.

Mathieu Jaminet was half a second clear of his nearest GTLM opposition, driving the WeatherTech Racing Proton Porsche 911 RSR, with the Rolex 24-winning #3 Corvette C8.R second in the hands of Antonio Garcia, a couple of tenths ahead of its sister car piloted by the impressive endurance extra Alexander Sims.

Connor De Phillippi’s best effort in the #25 BMW M8 ensured there were four GT cars ahead of the fastest LMP3 car, the #91 Riley Motorsports Ligier steered by Jeroen Bleekemolen.

The versatile Dutch driver was half a second clear of teammate Spencer Pigot, while Oliver Askew was third in the #7 Duqueine of Forty7 Motorsports.

Factory Porsche driver Laurens Vanthoor continues to show his class in a 911 GT3 R, clocking a lap in the Pfaff Motorsport entry that was 0.35sec clear of Aaron Telitz’s best effort in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F. Its sister car, the #12, hit early trouble when it shed a wheel on an out lap for Frankie Montecalvo, bringing out a red flag. However, he returned to the track to set 11th fastest time.

Franck Perera was third fastest in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan, just ahead of Trent Hindman who is clearly adapting well to the Wright Motorsports Porsche, as he again subs for Ryan Hardwick.

Maro Engel was fifth in the Sun Energy1 Mercedes AMG GT, while Earl Bamber was sixth in the faster of the two Hardpoint Racing EBM Porsches.

Qualifying for Saturday’s Sebring 12 Hours begins at 11.15am local (Eastern) time tomorrow.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 32 1'46.898
2 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'47.352 0.454
3 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
DPi Acura DPi 30 1'47.442 0.544
4 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
DPi Cadillac DPi 39 1'47.739 0.841
5 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 36 1'47.855 0.957
6 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 28 1'47.945 1.047
7 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 34 1'48.211 1.313
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 35 1'50.270 3.372
9 22 James McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 36 1'50.762 3.864
10 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'50.875 3.977
11 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'51.749 4.851
12 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 34 1'52.086 5.188
13 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 33 1'56.563 9.665
14 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTLM Corvette C8.R 28 1'57.019 10.121
15 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTLM Corvette C8.R 30 1'57.205 10.307
16 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 33 1'57.223 10.325
17 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 31 1'57.269 10.371
18 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'57.558 10.660
19 74 United States Gar Robinson
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Spencer Pigot
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 28 1'57.794 10.896
20 7 United States Jim Norman
United States Oliver Askew
United States Austin McCusker
LMP3 Duqueine D08 29 1'57.984 11.086
21 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 32 1'58.116 11.218
22 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
Dan Goldburg
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 31 1'58.210 11.312
23 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Yann Clairay
United States Lance Willsey
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 35 1'58.740 11.842
24 83 United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Rodrigo Sales
Niklas Kruetten
LMP3 Duqueine D08 27 1'59.689 12.791
25 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 29 2'01.241 14.343
26 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 36 2'01.601 14.703
27 19 South Africa Stephen Simpson
France Franck Perera
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 28 2'01.755 14.857
28 16 United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 33 2'01.882 14.984
29 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Maro Engel
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 31 2'02.003 15.105
30 99 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United States Trenton Estep
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 30 2'02.026 15.128
31 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 26 2'02.132 15.234
32 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 30 2'02.180 15.282
33 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD BMW M6 GT3 26 2'02.404 15.506
34 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Acura NSX GT3 31 2'02.762 15.864
35 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 2'02.773 15.875
36 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 36 2'02.833 15.935
37 88 Denmark Christina Nielsen
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 33 2'03.230 16.332
View full results
Corvette C8.R "pretty tough, handles bumps well", says Tandy

Corvette C8.R "pretty tough, handles bumps well", says Tandy
