Snow returns to Paul Miller Racing, rejoins Sellers

Snow, who quit the cockpit after his championship year, returned to the #48 PMR Lamborghini team at the Michelin Encore at Sebring International Raceway this month. The 23-year-old has now elected to become a full-time competitor once more.

He said: “I can’t express how excited I am to be back with Paul Miller Racing for another season. This will be my fourth season with this team, and we’ve accomplished a lot in the past and become a family. This is why the opportunity is so enticing to me. It is the perfect avenue for me to return to full time driving.

“I look forward to sharing another year behind the wheel with Bryan Sellers. Bryan has been a mentor, coach, and, more importantly, a great friend; he’s been incredibly influential in getting me to be the best driver I can be.

“Recently, we had a chance to run the Michelin Encore event at Sebring and use it as a testing session for the team. It was great to be back behind the wheel again, and the team learned a lot on the weekend, which will help tremendously in the weeks to come leading up to the Roar.”

Sellers added: “I’m obviously very thankful and excited with the news that Madison and I are returning to the series as a combo in 2020. It was such a successful driver pairing for so many years, and one of the things that makes it the most exciting for me is not only do I get to be back with a fantastic co-driver, but I get to return with one of my best friends.

“As I’ve said before, Madison brings something to the team that would not and does not exist unless he’s there. It will complete our program, and everyone on the team is beyond excited to have our group back together again and have our family back in place.

“There is no denying that 2019 was a mixed season for Paul Miller Racing, and we need to find our way back on track and hopefully take advantage of this opportunity. I know there are a lot of good teams who are going to announce good drivers in the coming weeks and I’m just excited that we can be there and be a part of it.”

PMR founder Paul Miller commented: “Everyone at Paul Miller Racing couldn’t be happier to have Madison Snow back after a year’s hiatus from driving and welcome Bryan Sellers back for his sixth season with the team in 2020. Bryan and Madison have a special connection as a driver pairing, and they click so well with the entire team.

“Everyone on the team is working super hard to prepare for the 2020 season and the Roar at the 24 test, which is now just a few weeks away. We’re also very proud to be returning with our partners at Lamborghini after helping to secure the 2019 Manufacturers’ Championship.”

PMR is yet to announce its endurance drivers.