Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Sebring / Breaking news

WRT Audi squad adds Sebring to IMSA schedule

shares
comments
WRT Audi squad adds Sebring to IMSA schedule
By:
Dec 31, 2019, 9:09 AM

Audi customer squad WRT will make its first foray into the Sebring 12 Hours in March as part of an expanded GT3 programme for 2020.

The Belgian outfit made its first appearance in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in January's Rolex 24 at Daytona with a sole GT Daytona class Audi R8 LMS, and had already announced it will contest the race for a second time next month.

Now WRT has confirmed it will tackle the second round of the IMSA schedule at Sebring for the first time as it concentrates its efforts on the DTM and GT3 racing in 2020. 

Drivers have yet to be announced, but it appears likely that most of the drivers that will race for WRT in Daytona - Mirko Bortolotti, Dries Vanthoor, Daniel Morad and Rolf Ineichen - will also be part of the team's Sebring attack.

In addition, WRT will again contest the Intercontinental GT Challenge and GT World Challenge Europe (formerly Blancpain GT Series) championships next year, while also entering the ADAC GT Masters series and returning to the Nurburgring 24 Hours for the first time since 2015.

WRT boss Vincent Vosse said: "We are refocusing our efforts on two categories, the DTM, where we laid out a solid base from where to approach our second season, and GT3 racing, which remains our core activity and where we will have a really exciting programme, including some of the greatest endurance races in the world.

"Details will be unveiled in the coming weeks, as we are still in discussion with some competitive drivers to fill up the last available seats, but the great news today is to announce that we are off for our first full campaign in the ADAC GT Masters.

"It looks tremendously competitive and well-attended for next year and that we are really looking forward to be part of it.”

WRT has already announced that ex-IndyCar racer Ed Jones and Formula 3 graduate Fabio Scherer will form its line-up for the 2020 DTM season. It will no longer compete in the FIA World Touring Car Cup or in TCR Europe following Audi's decision to end works support in TCR.

Next article
Corvette C8.R already feels "solid and competitive"

Previous article

Corvette C8.R already feels "solid and competitive"
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Teams Audi Sport Team WRT
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner feared Haas duo "not manageable anymore"

2
WRC

Ogier doesn't want "special status" within Toyota

3
WTCR

Coming years will be "brutal" for combustion racing - WTCR boss

4
MotoGP

All-Marquez line-up "could affect Marc more than Alex"

5
Formula 1

F1's TV directors "not doing a great job," says Perez

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

WRT Audi squad adds Sebring to IMSA schedule
IMSA

WRT Audi squad adds Sebring to IMSA schedule

Corvette C8.R already feels "solid and competitive"
IMSA

Corvette C8.R already feels "solid and competitive"

The top 20 motorsport signings in 2019
F1

The top 20 motorsport signings in 2019

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA LMP2 season
IMSA

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA LMP2 season

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.