Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions
IndyCar News

IndyCar extends contract with Dallara

By:

IndyCar has announced a multi-year extension to its agreement with chassis manufacturer Dallara.

IndyCar extends contract with Dallara

Dallara first entered top-line U.S. open-wheel racing in 1997 and has been sole supplier since 2009, the year after Indy Racing League and Champ Car World Series merged to form what is currently known as the NTT IndyCar Series.

The new blended series saw everyone adopt the Dallara chassis as used by the Indy Racing League, so that Champ Car teams who remained involved had to ditch their one-year-old Panoz DP01s after the CCWS finale at Long Beach in April 2008.

The current Dallara chassis, originally called DW12 in honor of its test driver, the late Dan Wheldon, was first used in 2012 but has undergone several major safety modifications since then, including new side impact structures and the addition of the aeroscreen in 2020. It was also sheathed in Chevrolet- and Honda-specific from 2015 to 2017, before designer Chris Beatty, Tony Cotman and Dallara devised the current universal aerokit for 2018.

“Dallara is a tremendous partner and instrumental in everything we do on the racetrack,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “An important part of the success and growth of the NTT IndyCar Series can be directly traced to Dallara’s collaboration with our entire paddock.

“This extension provides IndyCar and its teams continuity and a stable platform as we look well into the future.”

Dan Wheldon tests the 2012 Dallara Indycar

Dan Wheldon tests the 2012 Dallara Indycar

Photo by: IndyCar Series

In 2012, Dallara opened the Dallara IndyCar factory in Speedway, IN, where the company produces and assembles chassis for a variety of racing series. Since 2015, this has included all the IL-15 chassis for Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires.

"Dallara is honored to have been part of this journey for 26 years and counting,” said Andrea Pontremoli, Dallara Group CEO. “We understand the responsibility that comes in extending our partnership with IndyCar over the course of the years to come and are excited to be part of this long-term plan.

“Being such an integrated partner to IndyCar, we feel the inspirational leadership of Roger Penske, along with the management of Jay Frye, has allowed the series to have a continuous focus on safety while always providing an exciting atmosphere for all of our competitors and fans.

“This partnership will continue to fall in line with Dallara’s core values and what we want to see our technology and innovation developed for – adding emphasis to safety and sustainability for the future. It is a great time for IndyCar, and Dallara is proud to continue as the chassis manufacturer."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions
Previous article

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions
General

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions

Vasser Sullivan reveals Lexus GTD driver line-up for 2022
IMSA

Vasser Sullivan reveals Lexus GTD driver line-up for 2022

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IndyCar extends contract with Dallara
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar extends contract with Dallara

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions
General General

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions

Herta, O’Ward, DeFrancesco join DragonSpeed for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Herta, O’Ward, DeFrancesco join DragonSpeed for Rolex 24

Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports as motorsports analyst
IndyCar IndyCar

Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports as motorsports analyst

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.