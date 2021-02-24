IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second Next / Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”
IndyCar / Interview

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

By:

Scott McLaughlin says he’s not astonished by his pace in an IndyCar because “I’m my own harshest critic” and “there’s areas where I’m OK and areas where I’m still really bad!”

shares
comments
McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

The three-time Supercars champion has just completed a strong test day at Barber Motorsports Park, finishing 0.161sec behind one of his Team Penske-Chevrolet teammates, Will Power, mere hundredths behind Josef Newgarden, and hundredths ahead of Simon Pagenaud.

All three are former champions and former winners at Barber, but McLaughlin – who has just one NTT IndyCar Series start under his belt, namely, the 2020 season finale – insists he’s not yet aware of making a great impression.

“I’m oblivious to that stuff because I’m my own harshest critic,” he told Motorsport.com. “I’ve got three guys alongside me who I want to beat, and if I’m not beating them, regardless of my lack of experience, I’m not really satisfied. It’s just in my competitive nature.

“Today I was satisfied to a certain extent, but Will was a tenth or so down the road, and a couple of boys in other Chevys were also ahead. I think I’ve definitely made gains and I’m enjoying that, really pushing myself, but I know I’ve got to do better.”

Being able to return to the 17-turn, 2.38-mile track in Birmingham, AL, where he tested last November, was one of the gratifying parts of the day, said McLaughlin.

“It makes a difference going to a track that you know,” he observed, “and it’s not going to be like that for me at many places this year, so I’ve got to take it when I can! So coming here and knowing what to expect from the car around here was good.

“We’ve put a lot of effort in behind the scenes, myself and my engineer Jonathan [Diuguid], to figure out what I want from the car and what everyone else wants from the car. So this was a really good day, quantifying a lot of things. It was a test day but we treated it as one big practice session for the race weekend.”

Regarding comparing himself with Newgarden, Power and Pagenaud, McLaughlin said there was already plenty of overlap, although he suggested there were still plenty areas where he could improve.

“There’s bits and pieces where I’m OK,” said the 27-year-old New Zealander, “and there are other areas where I’m really bad! Simon is really fast in some areas, Josef is really fast in some areas and really solid – he can get a lap time out of the car quite easily. And then Will… everyone knows his pedigree and how he can get a fast lap together.

“So, I’ve got three of the best teammates I could have, I’m really enjoying the fact that they’re pushing me so hard. And the team is pushing me hard, too. I’m building a really good relationship with Jonathan; he’s a great guy but also someone I really enjoy working with.

“Having all these people around me, the situation I’m in, puts a lot of positivity in your life, in your brain, and I’m having a ball. Learning a totally different kettle of fish is really enjoyable and challenging.

My Sebring test [on Feb. 1] wasn’t amazing…  It just wasn’t the best. But we had a big debrief afterward on the #3 car to find a new direction and today we found it really worked, so that’s another thing that made us happy.”

McLaughlin said he practiced both qualifying simulation and race stint runs at Barber.

“After I did one of my quickest times, we then put a heap of fuel in it and did some race runs,” he said, “and that was really good, trying different sets of tires.

“I’m understanding the Firestones more – or at least the primaries: obviously we don’t get to test on the [soft-compound] reds. Learning that is really important for me because in Supercars, we just had one hard compound and one soft compound, and that’s what you had all year.

"Here in IndyCar, there’s different road course compounds, different street course compounds, ovals obviously… So getting a handle on that has been a challenge in itself, because you get comfortable on one thing and then it changes at the next track.

“I still think my teammates can use the tires better across a whole stint, but that’s experience and that’s one of the things I have to learn, and I do feel I’m getting closer to them. At the moment, I think I’m pretty good on a one-stint-old set of tires; my pace is closest to my teammates on a used set, I’d say.

“Having those guys there, being able to pick the brains of guys at the top of their game and the top of the sport is so beneficial. I’m very lucky.”

 

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Related video

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

Previous article

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

Next article

Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”

Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news
The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
Bourdais’ “analytical approach” is paying off for Foyt
IndyCar

Bourdais’ “analytical approach” is paying off for Foyt

Feb 24, 2021
Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”
IndyCar

Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”

Feb 24, 2021
McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

Feb 24, 2021
VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second
IndyCar

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

Feb 24, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

Bourdais’ “analytical approach” is paying off for Foyt
IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais’ “analytical approach” is paying off for Foyt

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Scott McLaughlin
McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races
IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020
Supercars / Commentary

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime
Supercars / Opinion

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

More from
Team Penske
Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot" Daytona Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses Daytona Road Course
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

Bourdais’ “analytical approach” is paying off for Foyt
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais’ “analytical approach” is paying off for Foyt

Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean: “I used to be an asshole as a teammate”

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.