McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin released a statement on Wednesday evening following IndyCar’s decision to disqualify him from the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg last month.
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
McLaughlin finished third in St. Petersburg and team-mate Josef Newgarden took the win, but both drivers were stripped of their results for illegally being able to use push-to-pass on the restarts.
Will Power, who drivers the third entry for Team Penske, received a 10-point penalty but was not disqualified after it was discovered he did not use the overtake system on the restarts.
The updated results, which came 45 days following the checkered flag at the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit, saw Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward promoted as the race winner, with Power elevated to second and Andretti Global’s Colton Herta third.
The outcome made a significant hit to both Newgarden and McLaughlin in the championship standings.
Newgarden, who was the overall leader after two points-paying rounds, has now dropped to 11th with 34 points. Meanwhile, McLaughlin has fallen to 29th in the standings with only five points after also enduring a mechanical issue that led to finishing 26th last weekend in Long Beach.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon assumes the championship lead with 79 points.
McLaughlin issued the following via social media:
“First and foremost, I am proud to be a member of Team Penske. I fully stand with everyone one of my teammates. Simply put, a mistake was made. I have the highest level of integrity and it is important to protect both my own reputation and that of the team.
“I was not aware of the situation with the software. In this instance, I used a single, very brief (1.9 second) deployment of push to pass in a section of the track exit of Turn 9 where it is typically utilized throughout the race. I hit the button out of habit, but I did not pass any cars nor did I gain any time advantage. The data, which IndyCar has, confirms all of this information. While I accept the penalty, I want to be clear that I did not gain an advantage over my competitors.
“IndyCar’s competition is the best in the world and I would take no pleasure in achieving success in any way other than honestly.
“We will all press forward from here and focus on the task at hand this weekend in Barber.”
Watch: Round 3 - Long Beach: 6 Minute Highlights
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Power “didn't have any defense” against Dixon due to tire strategy
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal
WRC looking to add F1-style team radio to TV broadcasts
Formula E’s new Gen3 Evo car breaks cover
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments