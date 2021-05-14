Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis Next / Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 News

IndyCar GP Indy: Rossi leads Harvey in opening practice

By:

First practice for the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis saw Alexander Rossi put his Andretti Autosport-Honda on top of the times, just ahead of Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing entry.

IndyCar GP Indy: Rossi leads Harvey in opening practice

Following the news that Max Chilton’s Carlin-Chevrolet won’t be taking part in this weekend’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis, the car count in opening practice was further reduced when Alex Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda sprung a water leak and was towed back to the garage area.

Then Sebastien Bourdais’ AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet ground to a halt on its third lap due to an electrical problem, and therefore was penalized for five minutes having caused a red flag. That was a moot point, however, as he never returned to action.

Rinus VeeKay, who set his first pole position and scored his first podium at this venue in last October’s Harvest Grand Prix, sat at the top of the times for most of the session. The #21 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet turned a 70.0624sec 125.323mph on its fifth lap of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track with Josef Newgarden’s Team Penske-Chevrolet sitting just 0.0019sec adrift – the pair of them 0.34sec clear of the field.

Then Alexander Rossi got within the same tenth, having earlier had a trip off road and then his #27 Andretti Autosport-Honda ducked under the 70sec barrier with a 69.8784 on his 11th lap.

Semi-teammate Jack Harvey, front-row starter here last year, went second quickest for Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, also getting down to a 69sec lap, while Colton Herta left it until his last lap to grab sixth, behind Romain Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin made it two Team Penske-Chevrolets in seventh ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay in the third Andretti car.

Graham Rahal survived a puncture and a spin to claim ninth but was unhappy with his car’s handling, while Conor Daly in the second ECR-Chevy claimed 10th.

Will Power, five-time IMS road course polesitter and four-time winner, was only 13th fastest but still ahead of championship leader and defending champion Scott Dixon.

Also looking uncharacteristically slow – relatively speaking – were the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolets of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. Their temporary teammate, Juan Pablo Montoya – who hasn’t started an IndyCar road course race since 2016 – was 0.6sec off Rosenqvist, and a couple of tenths ahead of NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson in the Ganassi-Honda. He took the checkered flag twice, so will be forced to sit out the first five minutes of second practice.

Second practice will begin at 1pm local (Eastern) time, with qualifying set to start at 4.45pm.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 12 1'09.878 125.653
2 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 17 1'09.964 0.086 125.498
3 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 20 1'10.062 0.184 125.323
4 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 15 1'10.064 0.185 125.319
5 France Romain Grosjean
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 17 1'10.158 0.280 125.151
6 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'10.225 0.346 125.032
7 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 21 1'10.304 0.426 124.891
8 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'10.435 0.557 124.659
9 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 1'10.474 0.595 124.590
10 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 14 1'10.499 0.621 124.545
11 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 14 1'10.510 0.631 124.527
12 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 13 1'10.554 0.675 124.449
13 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 13 1'10.704 0.826 124.184
14 Canada James Hinchcliffe
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 14 1'10.725 0.847 124.147
15 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 11 1'10.729 0.850 124.141
16 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 13 1'10.772 0.894 124.065
17 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 1'10.800 0.922 124.015
18 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 11 1'10.813 0.934 123.994
19 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 18 1'10.864 0.985 123.905
20 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren SP 14 1'10.965 1.087 123.728
21 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Arrow McLaren SP 13 1'11.483 1.604 122.831
22 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 22 1'11.687 1.808 122.482
23 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 1'12.200 2.322 121.612
24 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 3 1'30.866 20.988 96.629
25 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 0
26 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 0
View full results

 

shares
comments
Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

Previous article

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

Next article

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

2
IndyCar

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

18min
3
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

4
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

5
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Latest news
Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
IndyCar

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

18m
IndyCar GP Indy: Rossi leads Harvey in opening practice
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rossi leads Harvey in opening practice

1h
Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

2h
IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again
IndyCar

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

3h
Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

17h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford 00:36
IndyCar
7h

IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500 00:27
IndyCar
May 13, 2021

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500

35 car grid on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list 00:45
IndyCar
May 13, 2021

35 car grid on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

IndyCar: Stewart joins A.J. Foyt at Indy 500 00:41
IndyCar
May 12, 2021

IndyCar: Stewart joins A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy 00:24
IndyCar
May 7, 2021

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
IndyCar

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

Trending Today

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

Australian legend John Harvey passes away
Supercars Supercars

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

Quartararo: MotoGP tyre warm-up a “total disaster” at Le Mans
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: MotoGP tyre warm-up a “total disaster” at Le Mans

Tech analysis: Why Honda backtracked on its size-zero concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech analysis: Why Honda backtracked on its size-zero concept

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

Latest news

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

IndyCar GP Indy: Rossi leads Harvey in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rossi leads Harvey in opening practice

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.