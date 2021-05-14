Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

A statement from the team, whose U.S. arm is based in Florida, reads as follows:

“Carlin regretfully announces that the team and Max Chilton will miss this weekend’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Chilton will be forced to skip this weekend’s event due to a travel issue.

“The team, who have arrived at IMS, will use the time to further prepare for this month’s 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Our sincere thanks to INDYCAR for their efforts to assist us with this situation.

Carlin’s two-car Indy Lights team will take to the track as planned.”

Chilton took part in the opening two rounds of the season, at Barber Motorsports Park and St. Petersburg, but as per contract, missed the two Texas Motor Speedway, where Conor Daly took over the #59 Carlin-Chevrolet.

