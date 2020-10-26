IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Analysis

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

shares
comments
By:

Scott Dixon won his sixth IndyCar championship ahead of Josef Newgarden who matched him on win count but fell short on points. Here’s how the final standings played out.

Despite those two drivers winning eight races between them, the competitiveness of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series is appreciated by examining the figures.

For instance five different teams were represented by the top six drivers in the championship – Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, Team Penske-Chevrolet, Andretti Autosport-Honda, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda. 

And how about the fact that one of the race winners finished outside the Top 10 because he had only one other top-five finish? Or that one of the podium finishers only twice more managed to even get into the top 10? 

There's a downside to such tight competition of course – that bad luck has an exaggerated effect, especially for driver/team combos that are competitive only fitfully. Should Fate turn against them on those days, they're sunk. Hence the fact that someone as talented as Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport achieved just one podium finish this year, and Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing couldn't even crack the top five. 

Anyway, here are the smaller numbers behind the big numbers at the end of the 14-round 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. 

1st Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 537 points

4 wins, 3 other podiums, 2 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

2nd Josef Newgarden, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 521 points

4 wins, 2 other podiums, 3 other top fives, 3 other top tens, 3 poles

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

3rd Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda, 421 points

1 win, 1 other podium, 5 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

4th Patricio O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, 416 points

0 wins, 4 other podiums, 2 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 1 pole

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

5th Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 396 points

2 wins, 3 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 5 poles

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

6th Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, 377 points

0 wins, 3 other podiums, 2 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

7th Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, 348 points

1 win, 1 other podium, 0 other top fives, 6 other top 10s, 1 pole

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

8th Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 339 points

1 win, 2 other podiums, 1 other top five, 3 other top 10s, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

9th Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 317 points

0 wins, 5 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 2 other top 10s, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

10th Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 315 points

0 wins, 1 other podium, 3 other top fives, 3 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

11th Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 306 points

1 win, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 3 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

12th Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 291 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 3 other top fives, 6 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

13th Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda, 290 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

14th Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, 289 points

0 wins, 1 other podium, 2 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 1 pole

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

15th Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, 288 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 6 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

16th Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh, 238 points

0 wins, 1 other podium, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

17th Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet for 9 races / Carlin-Chevrolet for 5 races, 237 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 1 pole

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

18th Charlie Kimball, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 218 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 0 poles

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

19th Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, 195 points

0 wins, 1 other podium, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 0 poles [12/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

20th Marco Andretti, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 176 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 1 other top ten, 1 pole

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

21st Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 166 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [11/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: IndyCar

22nd Max Chilton, Carlin-Chevrolet, 147 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [9/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

23rd James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 138 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 1 other top ten, 0 poles [6/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

24th Tony Kanaan, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 106 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 0 poles [6/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

25th Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, 81 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [6/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: IndyCar

26th Dalton Kellett, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 67 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [8/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

27th Helio Castroneves, Team Penske-Chevrolet for 1 race / Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet for 2 races, 57 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [3/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

28th Sebastien Bourdais, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 53 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [3/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

29th Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet, 32 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [4/14 rounds]

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

30th – 35th one-offs and a one-off two-off

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

JR Hildebrand – 1 race (Indy 500) for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet – 16th
 (above)
Fernando Alonso – 1 race (Indy 500) for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet – 21st
Spencer Pigot – 2 races (GP Indy and Indy 500) for Citrone Buhl w/RLL- Honda – 24th and 25th
Ben Hanley – 1 race (Indy 500) for DragonSpeed-Chevrolet – 23rd

James Davison – 1 race (Indy 500) for Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR/Byrd/Belardi-Honda – 33rd
Scott McLaughlin – 1 race (GP St. Petersburg) for Team Penske-Chevrolet – 22nd (below)

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

