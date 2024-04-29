Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

The 43-year-old Australian – a two-time series champion – started and finished second in Sunday’s IndyCar round at Barber Motorsports Park, marking the 100th podium of career (tied with Michael Andretti for fourth all-time) in 288 starts.

During the post-race press conference, Power was asked by Motorsport.com if he feels closer to the form that won him the 2022 IndyCar title compared to last year, when his attention was rightfully more focused on the health and recovery of his wife, Liz, who was suffering from a serious illness.

“Yeah, I do,” Power said, who also won the 2014 IndyCar championship. “Yep, I know I'm going to be quick everywhere.

“Just like '22, I feel like we got very good cars, good engines. I'm in very good form. So yeah, we're there knocking on the door each week.

“Just got to win a couple. That's the thing. I just want to win a couple bloody races, you know?”

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Power now has two runner-up results in the last three points-paying races, one of which was aided by recent disqualifications of his Team Penske team-mates at St. Petersburg for illegal overtake use following a software issue.

Although Power’s No. 12 Chevrolet featured the same capability, data showed he never took advantage of it – unlike Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, who were stripped of first and third, respectively.

Still, Power was docked 10 points and all three fined $25,000 and forced for forfeit his race winnings. Even with the penalty, Power sits second in the overall standings and just one point behind Andretti Global’s Colton Herta (101-100).

Although Power hasn’t won since Detroit 2022, he has racked up 12 podiums over that stretch, including six runner-up results.

While there was plenty of off-track drama with the penalties heading into the weekend, Power was also dealt some adversity after encountering engine issues in the morning warmup and forced a powerplant change just two hours before the race. He was also suffering from a bout of suspected food poisoning.

“Yeah, we had an issue in warm-up,” Power said. “They tried a few different things back at the truck. Yeah, the decision was made to change it.

“Have to take that back and see what the issue was. It was tight getting it done, so yeah, all credit to the whole team to get that put in and get out there with no issues, nothing. Ran fine.”

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

In many ways, Power sees the combination of McLaughlin and him to deliver a 1-2 finish on Sunday provided some redemption for the team and owner Roger Penske.

“Yeah, I would say after this week I think Roger would be pretty happy,” Power said. “I feel like if we'll be like this every weekend, I think we'll have a shot if we get it right. Obviously an unbelievably fierce field of very fast drivers.

“It's very difficult to win multiple races in a season. If you keep knocking on the door and getting podiums week in, week out, you'll certainly be in the hunt for the championship.”