Lamborghini | Europe PRO/PRO-AM, Race 2: Soderstroem wins, Leitch champion

Race 2 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe in the PRO/PRO-AM classes provided one of the most exciting races of the weekend at Vallelunga, the track that is hosting the last round of the season for the Sant'Agata Bolognese one-make championship.

Oliver Soderstroem (and as a result also teammate Largim Ali) found himself with an unexpected success thanks to an error by Alex Au, made a few minutes from the end after the Safety Car had come off the track. The safety car had entered to allow the marshals to remove Robert Greenwood's Huracan, which had remained stationary after a possible breakdown.

Au ran wide on the first lap, therefore just after the restart, and first slipped to seventh place, then was forced to retire. Soderstroem thus found the victory handed to him on a plate and he took advantage of the scrap behind him to pull away and bring home an important victory for himself and the Target Racing team.

An excellent second place went to Marzio Moretti. The Oregon Team driver would have finished in fourth, but the penalties inflicted on Mattia Michelotto and Brendon Leitch helped him to finish behind the Swede. Leitch, instead, found himself on the lowest step of the podium but, more importantly, he won the PRO title with 127 points against Michelotto's 119.5.

The two faced off against each other in a very tough, but exhilarating duel in the final minutes of the race. The Italian driver of the VSR team managed to pass his rival from Leipert Motorsport on the last lap, but at the end of the race he slipped to 13th overall in the standings due to the 10 second penalty picked up during the race (including a contact with Amaury Bonduel before the entry of the Safety Car).

Michelotto, who was fighting with Leitch for the title, thus saw his chances of clinching it disappear precisely because of his desperate comeback, which had nevertheless allowed him to put his wheels ahead of his rival.

Bonduel finished off the podium ahead of Artem Petrov. The VSR team driver completed the Top 10 ahead of Pedro Ebrahim and Beya Pujeu (Oregon Team) and Abbie Eaton and Daan Arrow (Bonaldi Motorsport).

Loris Spinelli and Andrzej Lewandowski achieved yet another success in PRO-AM, a confirmation of the Polish driver's title which he had already won at the end of Race 1 yesterday. The crew made up of the Italian and the Pole preceded Benjamin and Robert van den Berg (HBR Motorsport) and Edoardo Liberati and Martin Ryba (Brutal Fish Racing Team) in their class.

Of note was the contact that led Rodrigo Testa to go off on the straight between turns 9 and 10. The Iron Lynx team driver was hit and ended up in the grass at high speed. His Huracan then returned to the track out of control, ending up spinning and stopping close to the racing line on the inside of turn 10. Testa was hit slightly by another car, but things went in the best possible way, with the Portuguese driver managing to resume the race without suffering any further problems.