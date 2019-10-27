MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Australian GP / Qualifying report

Australia MotoGP: Vinales on pole by half a second

shares
comments
Australia MotoGP: Vinales on pole by half a second
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 12:17 AM

Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales put on a dominant display in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix to claim pole position by a more than half a second from Fabio Quartararo.

Vinales built on the pace he showed earlier in the weekend, breaking into the 1m28s barrier on his first run to put him comfortably on provisional pole heading into the mid-session lull.

After returning to the track, Vinales immediately posted a minor improvement to pull himself further clear of the field, before finding yet more time on his final two laps.

With neither Petronas Yamaha's Quartararo nor Honda’s Marc Marquez making any progress in their second runs, Vinales’ time of 1m28.492s put him comfortably on pole and ensured he continued his unbeaten record of the weekend.

Quartararo and Marquez will line up alongside Vinales on the front row, with Valentino Rossi posting a late improvement on the second Yamaha to catapult himself up to fourth.

Danilo Petrucci was Ducati’s top qualifier in fifth ahead of LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, while Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone qualified seventh and eighth on a strong day for Aprilia.

Pramac’s Jack Miller was ninth fastest on home turf, ahead of the factory Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.  

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli finished 11th, while Alex Rins was classified 12th and last of the Q2 runners in a disappointing session for the Suzuki rider.

Quartararo dominates Q1

Quartararo set the initial pace in Q1, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir also provisionally earning himself a Q2 berth after the first runs.

However, while Quartararo safely progressed to the final part of qualifying, Mir was bumped out by the Aprilia of Iannone by 0.157s.

Johann Zarco qualified a further two tenths behind in his first qualifying session for LCR Honda and will line up 13th, just ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Factory Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo’s trying campaign continued as he qualified 19th for the fourth race running, only ahead of the crashed Tech 3 KTM of Hafizh Syahrin and the Avintia Ducati of Tito Rabat.

Syahrin’s teammate Miguel Oliveira took no part in qualifying after he was declared unfit due to bruises sustained in a crash during Saturday’s fourth practice.

Results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 01'28.492
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 01'29.043 00.551
3 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 01'29.216 00.724
4 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 01'29.243 00.751
5 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 01'29.339 00.847
6 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 01'29.535 01.043
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 01'29.558 01.066
8 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 01'29.581 01.089
9 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 01'29.615 01.123
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 01'29.667 01.175
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 01'29.716 01.224
12 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 01'29.947 01.455
View full results
Next article
Oliveira ruled out of Phillip Island MotoGP race

Previous article

Oliveira ruled out of Phillip Island MotoGP race

Next article

Australian GP - the race as it happened

Australian GP - the race as it happened
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event Q2
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3h
3
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

4
MotoGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

5
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.