MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Practice report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 8:58 AM

Pol Espargaro led the opening MotoGP practice session for KTM’s home Austrian Grand Prix, while race-winning team-mate Brad Binder was a low-key 16th.

With unpredictable weather forecast for the later today, the latter stages of FP1 featured riders trying to secure provisional Q2 places.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo set the early pace in the opening 45-minute session with a 1m26.282s, though this was quickly beaten by Espargaro on the KTM.

Espargaro tested at Red Bull Ring during the coronavirus-enforced break along with KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa, and he used this relatively recent knowledge of the track to lead much of the session. 

He improved on his second effort to a 1m24.858s, bettering this further to a 1m24.685s with 21 minutes remaining.

Due to the extreme heat build-up in the tyres at the hard-acceleration Red Bull Ring, Michelin has once again brought a special construction tyre to cope.

Ducati, and particularly Andrea Dovizioso, has struggled to get to grips with Michelin’s new construction tyre in use in 2020 – though Dovizioso on Thursday noted that the alternate tyre for the Austrian double-header could work in his favour.

Briefly hitting top spot with a 1m24.772s around 10 minutes into the session, Dovizioso would end the session just 0.044 seconds adrift of Espargaro.

Espargaro was briefly deposed by LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami on the year-old Honda, but fired in a 1m24.193s with three minutes remaining which would remain to best time at the chequered flag. 

Joan Mir got the Suzuki up to third, 0.129s off the pace, but had his best lap cancelled for improving his laptime through a yellow flag sector for a crash for Aprilia’s Bradley Smith at Turn 4, which dropped him down to ninth.

That promoted Nakagami up to third, with Alex Rins the lead Suzuki ahead of Petronas’ Franco Morbidelli leading the Yamaha charge on the ‘A-spec’ M1.

Fellow Brno podium-finisher Johann Zarco (Avintia) was sixth on the Ducati which won last year’s race in the hands of Dovizioso, with Tech 3’s Miguel Oliveira seventh on the KTM ahead of Pramac’s Jack Miller and Mir.

Quartararo completed the top 10, bumping his future factory Yamaha teammate and nearest title rival Maverick Vinales down to 11th late on in a frustrating session for both.

Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) headed Valentino Rossi on the other works team Yamaha, with Brno race winner Binder 0.812s off the pace down in 16th as he gets to grips with the Red Bull Ring on a MotoGP bike for the first time.

The injured Francesco Bagnaia has been replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro at Pramac.

He was 17th at the end of FP1 ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Alex Marquez on the works Honda.

Austrian Grand Prix - FP1 Results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'24.193
2 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'24.237 0.044
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'24.378 0.185
4 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'24.573 0.380
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'24.588 0.395
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'24.655 0.462
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'24.718 0.525
8 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'24.724 0.531
9 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'24.664 0.471
10 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'24.753 0.560
11 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'24.779 0.586
12 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'24.837 0.644
13 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'24.879 0.686
14 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'24.944 0.751
15 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'24.991 0.798
16 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'25.005 0.812
17 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'25.152 0.959
18 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'25.165 0.972
19 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'25.249 1.056
20 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'25.297 1.104
21 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'25.371 1.178
22 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'25.729 1.536
View full results
MotoGP riders concerned about riding in the wet

Previous article

MotoGP riders concerned about riding in the wet

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
44m

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

Ricciardo explains F1 podium tattoo bet with Abiteboul
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ricciardo explains F1 podium tattoo bet with Abiteboul

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

Marquez: Lack of pressure is Rins' "strongest point"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Lack of pressure is Rins' "strongest point"

Spanish GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Spanish GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Live: Follow Spanish Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
57m

Live: Follow Spanish Grand Prix practice as it happens

How Honda planned to save its first attempt to crack F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Honda planned to save its first attempt to crack F1

Grosjean: Bottas crash means Friday work "all in the bin"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean: Bottas crash means Friday work "all in the bin"

Latest news

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1
MGP MotoGP / Practice report
44m

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

MotoGP riders concerned about riding in the wet
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders concerned about riding in the wet

Rossi: KTM “can fight” for 2020 MotoGP title
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: KTM “can fight” for 2020 MotoGP title

Espargaro “disappointed” KTM beat Aprilia to first MotoGP win
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “disappointed” KTM beat Aprilia to first MotoGP win

Trending

1
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

44m
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 podium tattoo bet with Abiteboul

1h
3
Supercars

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

4
MotoGP

Marquez: Lack of pressure is Rins' "strongest point"

5
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1
MGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

MotoGP riders concerned about riding in the wet
MGP

MotoGP riders concerned about riding in the wet

Rossi: KTM “can fight” for 2020 MotoGP title
MGP

Rossi: KTM “can fight” for 2020 MotoGP title

Espargaro “disappointed” KTM beat Aprilia to first MotoGP win
MGP

Espargaro “disappointed” KTM beat Aprilia to first MotoGP win

Iannone’s anti-doping hearing delayed to October
MGP

Iannone’s anti-doping hearing delayed to October

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.