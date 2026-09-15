Tech3 confirms Pol Espargaro for Austrian GP as Vinales' replacement

Tech3 announced on Tuesday that Pol Espargaro will replace the injured Maverick Vinales, who has not competed in a MotoGP race since 12 July, when he retired in the closing stages of the German GP.

"Pol Espargaró will continue racing with Tech3 at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, replacing Maverick Viñales at the Red Bull Ring circuit," Tech3 announced.

"As KTM's official test and reserve rider, Espargaró will once again join the MotoGP grid with the aim of defending the brand's colours in front of the Austrian public, in what will be his fourth consecutive appearance with the team this season," the statement continued.

Espargaro has taken on multiple roles this season. In addition to competing at Silverstone, Aragon, Misano and now Spielberg, he is working alongside Dani Pedrosa on the development of KTM's 850cc bike for 2027, and is testing at Mugello on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vinales' recovery has taken longer than initially hoped, with the Spaniard having completed only eight grands prix this year and scored points in four of them. However, Tech3 "remains hopeful that Maverick will be recovered in time to return when the championship moves to Japan", as the team said before Misano and again ahead of Spielberg.

"It means a lot to have Pol for our factory's home race in Austria," said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon. "Every time he gets on the bike, he looks more comfortable and competitive, and Misano was another positive step forward. We know we can count on his experience and professionalism, and we are looking forward to seeing him race in front of the 'orange tide' this weekend."

Espargaro has scored points in two of the three races he has contested.

"At the same time, our priority remains supporting Maverick's recovery and we hope to have him back with us as soon as possible," Goyon added.