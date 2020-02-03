MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

shares
comments
Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021
By:
Feb 3, 2020, 11:05 AM

Teaming up with Valentino Rossi in MotoGP in 2021 “seems impossible” to his half-brother, Moto2 rider Luca Marini, despite Rossi’s exit from the factory Yamaha team.

Yamaha signing Rossi’s current teammate Maverick Vinales and top 2019 rookie Fabio Quartararo to factory deals for 2021-22 means seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi will not be able to continue in his current ride.

Retirement is a possibility for the 40-year-old, but Yamaha has also made it clear that a factory-spec M1 bike would be made available to Rossi for 2021 if he wishes to continue in the premier class of grand prix racing.

Although Rossi’s Sky VR46 team – which currently employs Marini in Moto2 and has helped him to three wins in the two past seasons – has been repeatedly tipped for a MotoGP future, Rossi’s 2021 works-spec M1 would almost certainly be run by the Petronas SRT operation instead.

And while Marini is chasing a premier-class promotion after having established himself as a frontrunning Moto2 rider, he struggles to imagine a scenario where he’d replace fellow Rossi protege Franco Morbidelli at the Petronas team to ride alongside the MotoGP legend.

“Everyone is telling me this, but it seems impossible,” Marini said when queried about the prospect of a MotoGP team-up with Rossi.

“There's Franco Morbidelli, who is making an impact MotoGP. Maybe he is just a little bit overshadowed by Quartararo's performance, but in my opinion a [2019] season like his has been more than positive, and this year you will see that he will be even stronger.”

Marini, who will begin his fifth Moto2 campaign in 2020, played down his chances of securing any MotoGP ride for 2021, but said the example of Alex Marquez – who had an intermediate-class contract in place for this year before receiving the Honda MotoGP call-up to replace Jorge Lorenzo – suggested anything was possible.

“If we see the reality of the situation, for MotoGP it is almost all over now,” Marini acknowledged.

“In the first races [of 2020] the other [2021] contracts will be finalised, so there will be few places left, also because there has been a generational change. There are few veterans left in MotoGP.

“I have to stay focused on this season and try to get some good results, because at the end of the year there will always be a few gaps left, as we saw for example with Alex Marquez, who won the world championship and had the opportunity to go to the official Honda team.

“So you never know, but you have to finish well here in Moto2 first.”

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes

Next article
Five MotoGP riders who need a big year in 2020

Previous article

Five MotoGP riders who need a big year in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Franco Morbidelli , Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Luca Marini
Teams Team VR46
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

No live free-to-air coverage of Supercars enduro opener

2
Supercars

Sydney Supercars squad to launch on Tuesday

3
Supercars

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

4
Supercars

BP replaces Shell as Supercars fuel supplier

5
MotoGP

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

36m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021
MGP

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

Five MotoGP riders who need a big year in 2020
MGP

Five MotoGP riders who need a big year in 2020

Aprilia shows first images of 2020 MotoGP bike
MGP

Aprilia shows first images of 2020 MotoGP bike

Quartararo: Factory bike offer influenced Yamaha decision
MGP

Quartararo: Factory bike offer influenced Yamaha decision

Marquez rides bike for first time since surgery
MGP

Marquez rides bike for first time since surgery

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.