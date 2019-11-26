MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Jerez November testing / Testing report

Marquez quickest as rain cuts testing short for 2019

shares
comments
Marquez quickest as rain cuts testing short for 2019
By:
Nov 26, 2019, 4:50 PM

Marc Marquez topped the final testing timesheets of 2019 in a day where inclement weather meant running at Jerez was extremely limited.

Following a 30-minute delay to the start of proceedings, Avintia’s Tito Rabat emerged from his garage to be first on track, with Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo following the Ducati rider not long after.

Quartararo continued his evaluation of Yamaha’s 2020 engine on Tuesday and was fastest of the handful of runners after the first hour with a 1m39.342s.

This was beaten almost immediately as the second hour began by Marquez, who guided his ’19-spec Honda to a 1m37.820s to end up an eventual 0.017 seconds clear of Suzuki’s Alex Rins.

The track fell silent around 45 minutes after Marquez went to the top of the times as a fine rain began to fall around the circuit.

This soon intensified, leading to over an hour without any track action - and it would ensure Marquez’s laptime would remain the benchmark.

Marquez aggravated a previously partially dislocated right shoulder in a crash on Monday, and will now spend the winter recovering from an operation due to take place on Wednesday in Barcelona.

Several riders, including the rookie crop of Iker Lecuona (Tech3), KTM’s Brad Binder and Alex Marquez (Honda) used the opportunity to gain some experience of riding a MotoGP bike in the wet.

Quartararo, teammate Franco Morbidelli and works Yamaha riders Valentino Rossi and Monday pace-setter Maverick Vinales also ventured out onto the damp surface to gather some data of the new M1 engine in the wet.

With conditions failing to improve, the entire field had packed up as the session entered its final hour.

Marquez completed just 14 laps and very few on the ’20 prototype, while Rins led Suzuki teammate Joan Mir to round out the top three.

Vinales was fourth-quickest ahead of Quartararo, while Andrea Dovizioso was top Ducati runner in sixth, having managed just five laps on the Desmosedici.

Morbidelli, Pramac’s Jack Miller – who did just four laps – KTM’s Pol Espargaro and Rossi completed the top 10.

For the second day straight, Alex Marquez finished up as top rookie in 17th, beating 20th-placed Lecuona by six tenths, while Binder was 22nd ahead of Avintia Academy rider Eric Granado.

Session results

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap Laps
1 93 Marc Marquez Honda 1'37.820   14
2 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'37.837 0.017 24
3 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 1'37.959 0.139 12
4 12 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1'37.964 0.144 15
5 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'37.973 0.153 26
6 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'37.986 0.166 5
7 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'38.100 0.280 19
8 43 Jack Miller Ducati 1'38.113 0.293 4
9 44 Pol Espargaro KTM 1'38.211 0.391 10
10 46 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'38.352 0.532 33
11 29 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'38.442 0.622 4
12 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'38.452 0.632 10
13 35 Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'38.674 0.854 14
14 53 Tito Rabat Ducati 1'38.813 0.993 24
15 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'38.940 1.120 24
16 50 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 1'38.962 1.142 14
17 73 Alex Marquez Honda 1'39.224 1.404 36
18 26 Dani Pedrosa KTM 1'39.594 1.774 11
19 51 Michele Pirro Ducati 1'39.845 2.025 15
20 27 Iker Lecuona KTM 1'39.880 2.060 26
21 38 Bradley Smith Aprilia 1'39.884 2.064 43
22 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'39.943 2.123 35
23 15 Eric Granado Ducati 1'49.921 12.101 3
Next article
Marquez to have another shoulder surgery

Previous article

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Jerez November testing
Sub-event Tuesday
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
13:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
12:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
13:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security

2h
2
WEC

Gordon Murray evaluating WEC hypercar entry with T.50

2h
3
Road racing

Podcast: What next for Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness?

4
Other rally

Blomqvist makes rallying debut after invite from Gelael

5
MotoGP

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery

54m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Marquez quickest as rain cuts testing short for 2019
MGP

Marquez quickest as rain cuts testing short for 2019

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery
MGP

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security
MGP

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis
MGP

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch
MGP

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.