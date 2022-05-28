Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Marquez to have further arm surgery, rest of ’22 MotoGP season in doubt Next / Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward

Marc Marquez admits his “nightmare” scenario of having to likely miss the rest of the 2022 MotoGP season to have a fourth operation on his arm is his only option.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward

On Saturday after qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, Honda announced that Marquez would be travelling to Rochester, Minnesota to have a fourth operation on the right arm he badly broke back in 2020.

Marquez has suffered with the arm ever since he returned to action last April, with his problems only heightened by a radically overhauled 2022 Honda that has stopped him from riding him in his natural style.

The six-time MotoGP world champion has been evaluating this operation since last October, and after numerous consultations was given the green light to do so on Friday.

Marquez says he has been prompted into the surgery because “I’m not enjoying” riding right now and is “suffering a lot”, and having more surgery is the only way to get back to full fitness.

“Since I came back riding the bike, I feel a big limitation,” Marquez said on Saturday at Mugello.

“Even like this, I never give up, I keep pushing, keep working, doing what the doctors say.

“I ask the opinion from Dr Angel Cotorro that since last few months I start working with him to make this last chance to my arm.

“But I realise this season that I’m not enjoying, I’m just suffering a lot, a lot of pain, I don’t have power, I cannot ride like I want.

“I’m starting to injure the left shoulder because I’m pushing too much with the left arm.

“My performance is not bad but it’s not the one that I want, so together with the doctors, we evaluate, already a long time ago.

“In October when I had the first injury in my vision, I said to them ‘why don’t we consider to make something in that arm,’ but the bone was not fixed completely and they said the risk was too big and the first thing was myself, so I keep calm.

“Then I come back, I worked a lot during these four months, but I don’t see any improvement.

“Then I had another meeting with them after Jerez where we evaluate again everything and then they start to consider another operation.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He added: “[It] looks like a nightmare but I believe soon I will come back. It will be hard, I know that, but I don’t know the time.

“But the moment to do is now because for them it’s no doubt, there is a problem, the rotation is too big and yeah, we will see if we can come back soon, but no rush.”

Marquez says he was referred to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota as his current doctors felt Dr. Joaquin Sanchez is “the best in the world”, and explained that 3D printing of his bone helped prompt his decision to have more surgery.

“You will not believe me maybe, but I had a phone call yesterday at 12 between practice because in the Mayo Clinic, Dr Joaquin Sanchez was printing my bones in 3D just to evaluate exactly the rotation,” Marquez explained.

“And at 12 o’clock he called me and said ‘[there’s] no doubt, come. The rotation is too big, I don’t know what you are doing but you are doing it, so come here and we will fix it.’

“Of course here will be an operation but they believe a lot in that. It was exactly like this.”

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez to have further arm surgery, rest of ’22 MotoGP season in doubt
Previous article

Marquez to have further arm surgery, rest of ’22 MotoGP season in doubt
Next article

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying Italian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello Italian GP
MotoGP

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward

Marquez to have further arm surgery, rest of ’22 MotoGP season in doubt
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez to have further arm surgery, rest of ’22 MotoGP season in doubt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.