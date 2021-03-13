MotoGP
MotoGP

Conclusions from 2021 pre-season MotoGP testing – Podcast

By:

The 2021 MotoGP pre-season has come to a close with Ducati’s Jack Miller fastest on the combined timesheets after just five days of running.

Conclusions from 2021 pre-season MotoGP testing – Podcast

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, testing was limited to just five days at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar ahead of the opening round of the season on 28 March. 

Read Also:

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss whether Yamaha’s form is signs of a genuine step forward, and ponder whether Jack Miller and Ducati really are the title favourites. 

 

They also discuss KTM’s strange test, whether Suzuki’s mixed outing is indicative of where it is for the start of the season and just how impressive Pol Espargaro’s Honda debut has been.

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing
Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

