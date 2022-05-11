Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yamaha: Razgatlioglu's MotoGP test an evaluation for 2023 seat
MotoGP News

Quartararo on same level as Rossi, Lorenzo, Marquez in MotoGP – Yamaha

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis believes reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo “stands in that group” of legends such as Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo on same level as Rossi, Lorenzo, Marquez in MotoGP – Yamaha

Quartararo came into grand prix racing billed as the next Marquez in 2015, but floundered in his early GP years in Moto3 and Moto2.  

A breakout campaign in Moto2 in 2018 in which he won his first grand prix led him to a MotoGP ride with Petronas SRT and Yamaha for 2019, where he scored seven podiums and six pole positions.

Picked to replace Rossi at the factory Yamaha squad for 2021 way before the 2020 campaign even got underway, Quartararo won five races last season and gave the Japanese marque its first world title since Lorenzo in 2015.  

Leading the championship ahead of his home round in France this weekend having won in Portugal and finished second in Indonesia and Spain, Quartararo will be looking to cement his advantage at Le Mans at a track the Yamaha typically excels.  

Jarvis, who has worked closely with Rossi and Lorenzo at Yamaha, says Quartararo can be compared to past legends of MotoGP and is “a positive character” for the series. 

“Certainly, he has that amazing natural talent that champions have,” Jarvis said when asked by Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview how he compared Quartararo to the likes of Lorenzo and Rossi.  

“A true champion always has some extra spark or ability, and you can say that whether that’s Valentino, whether that’s Jorge Lorenzo, whether that’s Marc Marquez, whether that’s Casey Stoner.  

“You can name those guys and Fabio stands in that group.  

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Dorna

“He’s still very young, he’s only just turned 23. I think he has a very good future ahead of him.  

“At the moment I think his riding style is – fortunately for us – perfectly matched to the characteristics of the M1.  

“So, if we can give him a better, stronger package where he can fight on equal terms at least in a straight line, at least in outright top speed, then I think he can achieve multiple championships with Yamaha.  

“So, I really hope he will stay with us. Not only does he have an amazing talent and speed, but he’s a super nice guy and a real positive character for the sport, for our team and for our brand. So, he’s got a 360-degree package.” 

Quartararo is out of contract with Yamaha at the end of 2022 and is currently locked in negotiations with the marque about an extension.  

Jarvis told Motorsport.com at Jerez last week that he hoped to have talks concluded by the end of June, while Quartararo denied rumours that he’d already signed a deal.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Yamaha: Razgatlioglu's MotoGP test an evaluation for 2023 seat
Previous article

Yamaha: Razgatlioglu's MotoGP test an evaluation for 2023 seat
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha: Razgatlioglu's MotoGP test an evaluation for 2023 seat
MotoGP

Yamaha: Razgatlioglu's MotoGP test an evaluation for 2023 seat

Bastianini "not inferior" to works Ducati riders despite old bike
MotoGP

Bastianini "not inferior" to works Ducati riders despite old bike

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo: "Not my problem" other Yamaha MotoGP riders struggling
MotoGP

Quartararo: "Not my problem" other Yamaha MotoGP riders struggling

Beating Bagnaia in Jerez MotoGP race “not possible” – Quartararo Spanish GP
MotoGP

Beating Bagnaia in Jerez MotoGP race “not possible” – Quartararo

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence

Quartararo “hasn’t signed anything” for 2023 MotoGP season yet Portugal GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “hasn’t signed anything” for 2023 MotoGP season yet

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Latest news

Quartararo on same level as Rossi, Lorenzo, Marquez in MotoGP – Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo on same level as Rossi, Lorenzo, Marquez in MotoGP – Yamaha

Yamaha: Razgatlioglu's MotoGP test an evaluation for 2023 seat
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha: Razgatlioglu's MotoGP test an evaluation for 2023 seat

Bastianini "not inferior" to works Ducati riders despite old bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini "not inferior" to works Ducati riders despite old bike

Leopard Racing interested in replacing Suzuki in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Leopard Racing interested in replacing Suzuki in MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.