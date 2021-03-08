MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"
MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now

By:

Johann Zarco says he feels he is more important to Ducati’s MotoGP bike development since stepping up from Avintia to Pramac, describing it as “a nice feeling”.

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now

The double Moto2 world champion returns to factory status as a rider in 2021 after being promoted from Avintia to Pramac aboard full works Ducati machinery.

Zarco ended the opening two days of the Qatar pre-season test 0.416 seconds off the pace in sixth on the combined timesheets and was second-fastest Ducati runner.

He says Pramac tried “big changes” across the two days to evaluate different development directions and feels he is now “even more into the project of developing the bike”.

“We tried things, we’re still not working on the set-up,” he said.

“We’re trying big changes on the bike to really see different directions to work and more or less the information is clear.

“In any case, there isn’t something going very bad, and there isn’t something going super good.

“But we got good information and I think the step from Avintia to Pramac, I feel I am even more into the project of developing the bike.

“That’s a nice feeling because I can go fast and give comments and see that they like these kind of comments. It’s pretty positive.”

Read Also:

As well as a new aerodynamic fairing, Ducati introduced a new holeshot device on the front of its bike – with KTM, Honda and Aprilia testing similar devices.

Zarco felt it was a benefit as part of Ducati’s launch system, with the Italian marque the first to introduce the rear holeshot device and ride height adjuster to its bikes in 2018 and 2019.

“It’s pretty interesting, it’s kind of a gadget, or another thing to try,” Zarco said when asked for his thoughts on the new holeshot device.

“But it’s pretty fun, because when you do everything well it works pretty well.

“So, it’s one more thing to keep the bike down and clearly when you have the bike lower you can use more power because there is less wheelie.

“So, that’s always Ducati style, to find some strategy to gain on the others in every situation.”

shares
comments

Related video

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

Previous article

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Super Formula

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

2
NASCAR

BNS: Beech Ridge results

3
MotoGP

Vinales "surprised" by long-run pace on old Yamaha

14h
4
FIA F2

Ticktum leads opening session of Bahrain F2 test

2h
5
Formula 1

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

51min
Latest news
Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now
MotoGP

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now

9m
Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

14h
Vinales "surprised" by long-run pace on old Yamaha
MotoGP

Vinales "surprised" by long-run pace on old Yamaha

14h
Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains
MotoGP

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

18h
Quartararo pips Miller for fastest time in Sunday MotoGP test
MotoGP

Quartararo pips Miller for fastest time in Sunday MotoGP test

18h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
2h

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021
Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

The return of Fernando Alonso to the renamed Alpine team is a sure sign of the team's ambition. But its latest appointment from MotoGP could be an even bigger coup as it seeks to end a barren run stretching back to Alonso's 2006 world title

Formula 1
Jan 7, 2021

Trending Today

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

BNS: Beech Ridge results
NASCAR NASCAR / News

BNS: Beech Ridge results

Vinales "surprised" by long-run pace on old Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales "surprised" by long-run pace on old Yamaha

Ticktum leads opening session of Bahrain F2 test
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Testing report

Ticktum leads opening session of Bahrain F2 test

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Latest news

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

Vinales "surprised" by long-run pace on old Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales "surprised" by long-run pace on old Yamaha

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.