2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule

NASCAR Cup
R
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule

By:
Jul 1, 2020, 11:03 PM

NASCAR has unveiled the race format for this year's All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race moves from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol for the first time July 15 in a Wednesday night primetime event.

This week, NASCAR announced the race format, which features a 'choose cone' rule. Drivers will be able to choose which lane they want to be in for each restart at a designated area on the track following pit stops. Normally, drivers would try to position themselves in a certain lane by slowing down on pit road.

“There has already been an incredible amount of buzz around this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race with the move to Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “In addition to the thrilling racing we’re used to seeing at Bristol, the choose rule is going to add another dynamic to the race. Drivers and fans have been asking for this change and I can’t think of a better time to try it than the all-star race.”

“This NASCAR All-Star Race under the bright lights of Bristol is setting up to be a memorable event for ages to come,” added Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “With a million dollar payout and no championship points on the line in this all out high-banked short track clash, it’s surely going to be a race that fans will not want to miss.”

The format will feature the NASCAR Open for drivers not yet locked into the ASR. The race will be split into three stages of 35, 35 and 15 laps. The winner of each stage will secure a place in the main event. The Fan Vote winner will be the fourth and final driver to join the field.

The All-Star Race itself will be four stages, split as follows: 55-35-35-15. Only green flag laps will count in the final 15-lap stage. 

Car numbers will also be repositioned for the race, moving from the door to the rear wheel area in an effort to give sponsors more exposure in the one million dollars to win exhibition race.

Read Also:

Drivers eligible for All-Star Race

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Chase Elliott

Justin Haley

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Jimmie Johnson

Erik Jones

Matt Kenseth

Brad Keselowski

Joey Logano

Ryan Newman

Martin Truex Jr.

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

