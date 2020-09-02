NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"

shares
comments
2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"
By:

The NASCAR Cup Series’ much-anticipated 2021 schedule continues to face delays from a most unusual 2020 season.

The 2021 schedule was originally set to be released sometime in April but the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent two-month shutdown of the sport shelved those plans as NASCAR’s focus turned to getting the 2020 season completed.

NASCAR appears to have successfully achieved that goal as its three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks – are all scheduled to complete their respective seasons with championship races the first weekend of November.

The pandemic, however, still remains, although its effects vary from state to state, which creates even more challenges.

New venues?

The 2021 Cup schedule is expected to feature significant changes both in the types of races on the schedule and the tracks on which they will take place.

During a Zoom call with media Tuesday, NASCAR President Steve Phelps could not give a timetable on when the 2021 schedule would be completed and said it may end up being released in “pieces.”

“There are a lot of different variables and factors that need to go into what our 2021 schedule is going to look like,” he said. “Do we want to continue to look at potential new venues? The answer is yes. Do we want to look at potential format changes? Yes. Do we want to consider continuing one-day shows in some form or fashion? Probably.

“That’s something that we have to weigh with all the stakeholders in the industry – the tracks themselves, our broadcast partners and the content they would lose as part of this, the teams and what it looks like to try to help them out. These are difficult times, and so all of those things are things that we are taking into consideration.”

Known changes

Some changes have already been announced.

The 43rd running of the preseason Busch Clash non-points race will be held on the Daytona International Speedway road course for the first time on Tuesday night, Feb. 9, with the traditional Daytona 500 Cup Series season-opener following on Sunday, Feb. 14.

In June, NASCAR and Dover Motorsports Inc. – which owns Dover (Del.) International Speedway – announced it would move one of its current Cup races at Dover to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, likely to run next June.

The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by DMI and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar Series-sanctioned events from 2001 to 2011.

Phelps said NASCAR is moving forward with creation of its 2021 schedule having to incorporate contingency planning assuming the pandemic could still affect race sites and attendance into 2021.

“I am cautiously optimistic that many of the objectives that we would have had in a pre-COVID world we will have during our 2021 season,” Phelps said.

“But, again, there are just a lot of moving parts, and we need to wrestle those to the ground before we’re able to discuss what (the schedule) looks like.”

Some issues have become clearer:

¨ While mid-week races remain “viable” in the future, Phelps said, the prospect of them appearing in the 2021 schedule is “on the lower end of probability.”

¨ After a successful debut as a replacement for Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this season, Phelps says a permanent spot on the schedule for the Daytona Road Course was possible but would have to be an additional race at Daytona, not replacing its two oval track events.

¨ Phelps said access to pit road and garage areas would continue to be prohibited for fans, certain team members, sponsor guests and media until a proven COVID-19 vaccine, or other similarly effective treatment, was widely available.

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS

Previous article

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

Latest news

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS

Aric Almirola, sponsor Smithfield will return to SHR in 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola, sponsor Smithfield will return to SHR in 2021

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck

Trending

1
Supercars

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

2
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

Latest news

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"
NAS

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS
NAS

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS

Aric Almirola, sponsor Smithfield will return to SHR in 2021
NAS

Aric Almirola, sponsor Smithfield will return to SHR in 2021

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck
NAS

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck

William Byron: First Cup Series win was "a long time coming"
NAS

William Byron: First Cup Series win was "a long time coming"

Latest videos

NASCAR Heat 5 car wrap timelapse 02:07
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Heat 5 car wrap timelapse

Daytona chaos turns to Byron bringing it home 02:03
NASCAR Cup

Daytona chaos turns to Byron bringing it home

DiBenedetto: ‘I’m so glad we made the playoffs’ 01:46
NASCAR Cup

DiBenedetto: ‘I’m so glad we made the playoffs’

Jimmie Johnson on missing playoffs: ‘Things just got ugly’ 02:06
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson on missing playoffs: ‘Things just got ugly’

Tyler Reddick after wreck: ‘Understand them being upset’ 00:49
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick after wreck: ‘Understand them being upset’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.