2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

Following the inaugural running of The Busch Light Clash at The Los Angeles Coliseum, NASCAR will return to the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway for its biggest race of the year.

With six races across four divisions and nearly a dozen other on-track sessions, there will be shortage of action next month as Kyle Larson begins his Cup Series title defense.

Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Daytona 500 after their dramatic upset victory in the 63rd running.

Additionally, there will be a lot to learn in the week leading up to the event, which will serve as the first official points race with the new Next-Gen race car.

Tuesday, February 15

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:05 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series first practice

6:35 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series second practice

Wednesday, February 16

8:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (two rounds)

Thursday, February 17

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series first practice

5:30 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series first practice

7:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #1

8:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #2

Friday, February 18

1:30 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series qualifying

3:00 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice

6:00 p.m. - 6:50 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series third practice

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series 'NextEra Energy 250' race (100 laps)

Saturday, February 19

10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series final practice

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. - ARCA 'Lucas Oil 200' race (80 laps)

5:00 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series 'Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300' race (120 laps)

Sunday, February 20

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps)