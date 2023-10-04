Subscribe
NASCAR Cup News

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed

After several delays, NASCAR has finally released the 2024 Cup Series schedule.

Nick DeGroot
By:

The year will begin with the pre-season exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the third consecutive year, which will be 4 February at 8 p.m. EST. on FOX. The NASCAR Mexico Series will join the event, competing just before the Cup Series race.

You'll immediately notice some changes to the schedule once you look beyond the Daytona 500. There will be two drafting tracks back-to-back to open the 2024 championship with Atlanta Motor Speedway slated as the second race of the year. Auto Club Speedway has officially been removed, as expected.

As previously announced, Bristol Dirt is gone and the spring race has returned to the concrete. However, it will no longer take place on Easter Sunday — that date will now go to Richmond Raceway. The race will be at 7 p.m. EST. on FOX.

Texas Motor Speedway has been removed from the playoffs. It previously opened the Round of 12 but in 2024, it will be the ninth race of the season on 14 April.

North Wilkesboro Speedway will get a repave before it hosts the All-Star Race for a second consecutive year on 19 May at 8 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa Speedway is the only new track joining the schedule. As announced earlier this week, the first Cup Series race in the state of Iowa since 1953 will take place on 16 June.

The Chicago Street Course will be back for the second consecutive year, taking place on 7 July at 4:30 p.m. EST. on NBC.

NASCAR's highly anticipated return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval marks the final race before the summer break. Following the Brickyard 400 on 21 July at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC, NASCAR will take two weeks off due to the Olympics and return with another primetime Richmond race on 11 August.

The next batch of races is where some of the biggest changes occur. Daytona International Speedway will not be hosting the regular season finale. The Southern 500 at Darlington, which had previously been the first race in the playoffs, will now serve as the regular season finale. The  Labor Day Weekend race will have its usual time slot of 6 p.m. EST with USA Network broadcasting the event. Daytona hasn't moved far, now the week before Darlington.

The opening round of the playoffs will have a very different look with the addition of Atlanta now the very first race. There will be two drafting tracks in the playoffs as it joins Talladega. Watkins Glen International will make it two road courses as well, joining the Charlotte Roval in the playoffs for the first time and immediately following Atlanta in the Round of 16.

Kansas Speedway will take Texas' place as the opening race of the Round of 12, with the six races that conclude the season remaining unchanged.

Phoenix Raceway will again host the Championship 4 finale, which it has done since 2020. The finale will take place on Sunday, 10 November at 3 p.m. EST. on NBC.

“NASCAR is committed to delivering an annual schedule that continues to be bold and dynamic across all three national series while maintaining the famed destinations that our fans love,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2024 NASCAR National Series schedules strike a great balance between visiting many of our traditional tracks that continue to put on a great show, and newer locations like our first Cup race in Iowa and our highly anticipated return to the streets of Chicago that create ‘bucket list’ moments and attract new fans to America’s leading motorsport.”

Complete 2024 NASCAR Cup Schedule

Race # Track Date
-- [Pre-Season Exhibition Race] L.A. Memorial Coliseum 4 February 
-- [Qualifying Duels at Daytona] Daytona International Speedway 15 February 
1 [Daytona 500] Daytona International Speedway 18 February 
2 Atlanta Motor Speedway 25 February 
3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3 March 
4 Phoenix Raceway 10 March 
5 Bristol Motor Speedway 17 March 
6 Circuit of the Americas 24 March 
7 Richmond Raceway 31 March 
8 Martinsville Speedway 7 April 
9 Texas Motor Speedway 14 April 
10 Talladega Superspeedway 21 April 
11 Dover Motor Speedway 28 April 
12 Kansas Speedway 5 May 
13 Darlington Raceway 12 May 
-- [All-Star Race] North Wilkesboro Speedway 19 May 
14 [Coca Cola 600] Charlotte Motor Speedway 26 May 
15 WWT Raceway [Gateway] 2 June 
16 Sonoma Raceway 9 June 
17 Iowa Speedway 16 June 
18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 23 June 
19 Nashville Superspeedway 30 June 
20 Chicago Street Race 7 July 
21 Pocono Raceway 14 July 
22 [Brickyard 400] Indianapolis Motor Speedway 21 July 
-Olympic Break- -Olympic Break- -Olympic Break-
-Olympic Break- -Olympic Break- -Olympic Break-
23 Richmond Raceway 11 August 
24 Michigan International Speedway 18 August 
25 Daytona International Speedway 24 August 
26 [Southern 500 & Regular Season Finale] Darlington Raceway 1 September 
27 [Round of 16] Atlanta Motor Speedway 8 September 
28 [Round of 16] Watkins Glen International 15 September 
29 [Round of 16 Elimination Race] Bristol Motor Speedway 21 September 
30 [Round of 12] Kansas Speedway 29 September 
31 [Round of 12] Talladega Superspeedway 6 October 
32 [Round of 12 Elimination Race] Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 13 October 
33 [Round of 8] Las Vegas Motor Speedway 20 October 
34 [Round of 8] Homestead-Miami Speedway 27 October 
35 [Round of 8 Elimination Race] Martinsville Speedway 3 November
36 [Championship 4 title-decider] Phoenix Raceway 10 November 
2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date

Race / Track

Network

Start Time (ET)

Radio

Saturday, February 17

Daytona International Speedway

FS1

5:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, February 24

Atlanta Motor Speedway

FS1

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 2

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FS1

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 9

Phoenix Raceway

FS1

4:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 23

COTA

FS1

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 30

Richmond Raceway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 6

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 13

Texas Motor Speedway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 20

Talladega Superspeedway

FOX

4:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 27

Dover Motor Speedway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 11

Darlington Raceway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 25

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX

1:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 1

Portland International Raceway

FS1

4:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 8

Sonoma Raceway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 15

Iowa Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 22

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 29

Nashville Superspeedway

USA

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 6

Chicago Street Race

NBC

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 13

Pocono Raceway

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 20

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

IMS/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 17

Michigan International Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, August 23

Daytona International Speedway

USA

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 31

Darlington Raceway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 7

Atlanta Motor Speedway

USA

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 14

Watkins Glen International

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, September 20

Bristol Motor Speedway

USA

7:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 28

Kansas Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 5

Talladega Superspeedway

NBC

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 12

Charlotte Roval

USA

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 19

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBC

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 26

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NBC

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, November 2

Martinsville Speedway

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, November 9

Phoenix Raceway

USA

6:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM
 2024 NASCAR Truck Series Schedule

Date

Race / Track

Network

Start Time (ET)

Radio

Friday, February 16

Daytona International Speedway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, February 24

Atlanta Motor Speedway

FS1

2:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, March 1

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FS1

9:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 16

Bristol Motor Speedway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 23

COTA

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, April 5

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, April 12

Texas Motor Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 4

Kansas Speedway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 10

Darlington Raceway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 18

North Wilkesboro Speedway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 24

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 1

World Wide Technology Raceway

FOX

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, June 28

Nashville Superspeedway

FS1

TBD

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, July 12

Pocono Raceway

FS1

5:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, July 19

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 10

Richmond Raceway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 25

Milwaukee Mile Speedway

FS1

4:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Thursday, September 19

Bristol Motor Speedway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, September 27

Kansas Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, October 4

Talladega Superspeedway

FS1

5:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 26

Homestead-Miami Speedway

FS1

Noon

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, November 1

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

6:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, November 8

Phoenix Raceway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

 

