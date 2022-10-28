Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 NASCAR at Martinsville - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more Next / RCR announces 2023 crew chief for Austin Dillon
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II News

Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale

Alex Bowman has been medically cleared to return to action in next week’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

By:
Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale

Bowman, 29, suffered a concussion in a wreck early in the Sept. 25 race at Texas Motor Speedway. He went on to finish the race but has not competed since.

In a statement on Friday, Hendrick Motorsports said Bowman had been medically cleared on Thursday to compete following a full evaluation by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

“We’re thrilled Alex is 100-percent and will have the opportunity to race at his home track,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Throughout this process, he’s been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritizing his health.

“All of us look forward to welcoming Alex back and seeing him finish 2022 with his No. 48 teammates.”

Bowman Tweeted a short video, where he thanked the doctors who helped him “get back to 100 percent”:

 

JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson has filled in for Bowman for the last four Cup races and will drive the No. 48 again this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

In the substitute role, he had a best finish of 11th, which came Oct. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Due to the timing (of the medical clearance), everyone agreed it was best to stick with our plan for Martinsville and allow the team to fully prepare for Alex’s return next weekend,” Andrews said.

“On behalf of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, we’re grateful to Noah for stepping in and doing a terrific job under difficult circumstances. He’s a big talent and has been a complete professional.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

2022 NASCAR at Martinsville - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Previous article

2022 NASCAR at Martinsville - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Next article

RCR announces 2023 crew chief for Austin Dillon

RCR announces 2023 crew chief for Austin Dillon
More from
Jim Utter
Bubba Wallace beats Hamlin, wins Kansas Cup race Kansas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace beats Hamlin, wins Kansas Cup race

Tyler Reddick beats Logano for Cup pole at Kansas Kansas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick beats Logano for Cup pole at Kansas

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

Latest news

Live: F1 Mexican GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Mexican GP qualifying as it happens

Follow along for minute-by-minute updates of FP3 and qualifying ahead of Formula 1's Mexico City GP.

Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole

Fresh off his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson will look for a second consecutive win starting on the pole Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice

George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes 1-2 in FP3 for Formula 1's 2022 Mexican Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen 0.5s adrift in third

Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’

Mercedes believes it is an “exaggeration” for Red Bull to call its aerodynamic testing restriction “draconian” after being punished for exceeding Formula 1’s budget cap last year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.