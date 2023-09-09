NASCAR Kansas: Christopher Bell rebounds with Cup pole

Bell rocketed to the top of the chart in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session and won the pole for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway with an average lap speed of 180.276mph.

Bell, 28, also won the pole for last weekend’s race at Darlington but had issues on pit road and ended up with a 23rd place finish.

The pole is Bell’s fourth of the 2023 season and eighth of his career.

“We got the car to do it [Sunday], that’s for sure,” Bell said. “That was a lot of fun. Qualifying here is very intense. That’s certainly all we had.

“We had a good practice today and race trim is what it’s all about. Week after week we keep coming to the race track with cars capable of racing for wins. We’re ready to put it all together.

“We just have to go out there and run our race. Clear air feels a lot better than being back there in the pack. Hopefully, I got to clean up my part driving. If we put it all together, we’re capable of doing bunches of good things.”

Last weekend’s race winner, Kyle Larson, ended up second (179.826 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. was third (178.767 mph).

Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick – who was fastest in practice – rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, William Byron and Bubba Wallace.

Round 1/Group A

Reddick replicated his speed from practice on Saturday by leading the way in Group A with an average lap speed of 178.814 mph.

Wallace was second fastest (178.719 mph) and Byron recovered from his steering issues in practice to post the third-best speed (178.571 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Truex and Elliott.

Among those who failed to move on were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick – all playoff drivers.

Round 1/Group B

Chastain surprised by leading Group B with the fastest average lap speed of the day so far (180.451 mph).

Bell was second quick (179.247 mph) while Larson was third (179.033 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying from Group B were McDowell and Austin Dillon.

Among those who failed to move on were Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher – all playoff drivers.

Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch, who both hit the wall in practice, did not attempt to qualify.