NASCAR Cup / COTA Race report

Alex Bowman: "I would have done the same thing" as Chastain

While Alex Bowman was disappointed he saw potential victory Sunday at Circuit of the Americas come and go on the final lap, he chose to remain upbeat for his friend Ross Chastain.

Jim Utter
By:

In Turn 17 of the final lap in overtime Sunday on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn course, Chastain bumped then-leader A.J. Allmendinger as Bowman moved by both to move out front.

But it was only briefly.

Chastain then hit Allmendinger again in Turn 18, which sent Allmendinger’s car into Bowman’s and both of them went off-track. Chastain reclaimed the lead and grabbed his first career win two turns later.

Bowman and his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet recovered to finish second, tying his career-best road course finish.

“He’s a friend,” Bowman said of Chastain. “He is a pain in the ass to race with but I tell him that all the time. Just happy for him.

I’m on the wrong side of it, but just I know what he’s feeling right now and I’m pumped for him and all the work he’s put in for this

“I would have done the same thing if I were Ross.”

Bowman, 28, said he has been working hard trying to improve as a road course racer. On Sunday, he ran in the top-10 virtually the entire race after qualifying fifth.

Although he technically never led a lap, Bowman was in the perfect position to capitalize for what many expected to be a heated battle for the lead in overtime.

“I’m just really proud of my team. I’ve worked so hard to be a better road course racer and I feel we’re heading that direction,” Bowman said.

“Hate that we can’t come away with a win, but happy for Ross getting his first win. It’s been a crap weekend, so I’m ready to get home and see the dogs and move on to next weekend. Glad to come away with a second-place finish.”

With his second-place finish, Bowman moved to ninth in the series standings. He is all-but locked in to the 2022 playoffs thanks to his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this month.

Allmendinger: "Doesn't matter" if I'm OK with Chastain's move
