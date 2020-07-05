'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
04 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Interview

'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS

shares
comments
'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS
By:
Jul 5, 2020, 2:06 PM

Justin Allgaier knew this day was possible, but it still caught him off-guard when Hendrick Motorsports called on him as a relief driver this weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro BRANDT
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro BRANDT Professional Agriculture
Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro FilterTime
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

When NASCAR restarted its season in May after a nearly two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teams went about designating a “relief driver” in case one of their regular drivers ended up contracting the disease or was placed under a precautionary quarantine.

Allgaier, who drives fulltime in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, had agreed to the role with HMS and on Friday afternoon he got the call.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and his wife, Chandra, had tested positive for COVID-19 and Allgaier was needed to drive Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Until Johnson is medically cleared and completes NASCAR’s protocols to return to action, Allgaier could see several starts with Johnson’s team.

Read Also:

“I was honored when they called as asked me to be that guy. I looked at other drivers that have had fill-in rolls in the past and they’ve all done a great job with it. Especially at Hendrick Motorsports, they had a plan in place to make the drivers comfortable, make sure the drivers are fast,” Allgaier said Saturday following the Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“That resonates with me as a driver because you’re already on pins and needles when you’re filling in for someone. Even before the pandemic and since, they have had a set of my gear in the hauler. That way I can jump in and drive any of their cars.

“They unloaded the car last night to make sure my stuff was inside of it. (Sunday) morning I’ll have to jump in and make sure that I’m comfortable before they roll through tech.”

Allgaier always understood the situation was possible but until Johnson’s announcement Friday no driver in any of NASCAR’s top divisions had a confirmed coronavirus diagnosis.

“I’ve been sitting every week on stand-by for HMS. They’ve been extremely helpful in that regard on my end. They have a back-up plan for not only myself but for all of their guys,” he said. “So, I’ve sat every week and to be honest, I thought it was kind of crazy.

“I really didn’t expect this opportunity to come. When I got the phone call (Friday) it was about 10 minutes before all of you found out. I couldn’t ask for a better team.

“I’m excited in one aspect, but on the other side of this we’re thinking about Jimmie and his whole family. No matter what happens (Sunday) on the race track, we want to see Jimmie get healthy and see him back at the race track as soon as possible.”

Still, this could prove an unexpected bonus for Allgaier.

Johnson is retiring from fulltime competition in NASCAR at the conclusion of the 2020 season and HMS has yet to hire a replacement for Johnson.

A potential audition? 

Allgaier, 34, has 11 wins in the Xfinity Series and has finished has high as third in the series standings (three different times). He has also made 76 starts in the Cup series, virtually all with smaller, unfunded teams with a best finish of eighth at Bristol, Tenn., in 2015.

“I would say that the list for potential drivers for the No. 48 is long. I don’t know where I fit on that list, but I’ve been very lucky to have a great relationship with Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, be a part of their program, driving in some of the wheel-force tests for them, Allgaier said.

“For me, this is 100 percent about what I can give. It’s going to be important to go and do what I can do. If an opportunity were to come out of that for me to go somewhere, I would love for that opportunity.

“On the other side of that, I have a great relationship with my team. There’s a lot of moving pieces on that puzzle that would have to be addressed.”

Next article
Johnson on COVID-19: "I don't think you can be careful enough"

Previous article

Johnson on COVID-19: "I don't think you can be careful enough"

trending Today

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
32m

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Austrian GP: Bottas wins from Leclerc after Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1
37m

Austrian GP: Bottas wins from Leclerc after Hamilton penalty

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

The Austrian Grand Prix as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

The Austrian Grand Prix as it happened

F1 signs deal with $3000-per-bottle Carbon champagne brand
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 signs deal with $3000-per-bottle Carbon champagne brand

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Latest news

'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS

Johnson on COVID-19: "I don't think you can be careful enough"
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Johnson on COVID-19: "I don't think you can be careful enough"

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car
IndyCar / IndyCar

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

32m
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

3
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

4
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Bottas wins from Leclerc after Hamilton penalty

37m
5
Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS
NAS

'Stand by' Justin Allgaier ready for starring role at IMS

Johnson on COVID-19: "I don't think you can be careful enough"
NAS

Johnson on COVID-19: "I don't think you can be careful enough"

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400
NAS

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car
IndyCar

Johnson: Chevy “understanding” about IndyCar test in a Honda car

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule
NAS

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.