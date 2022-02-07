Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash News

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format

Austin Dillon impressed with a third-place finish in the L.A. Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format
Jim Utter
By:

However, he was not the only RCR driver who showed strength during the race. His teammate Tyler Reddick led most of the early portion, only to break a transaxle under yellow after about 50 laps.

"The guys warned me about it," said Dillon. "He was pretty aggressive all weekend on getting heat in his tires. He did a good job of that. I just feel like once they told me, I was already aware of it, but I wasn't spinning my tires with the clutch. I waited till the rpm came up, really hammer it instead of dropping the clutch to make it happen. I kind of got lucky, I guess, but I was never really that aggressive."

Read Also:

Although many comparisons were made to Bowman Gray entering the weekend, the main event was fairly clean with only a small handful of incidents and plenty of passing. Dillon believes this was only possible thanks to the Next Gen car.

"I think this worked out perfect for the car. I agree with (Kyle Busch), too, on the old car, probably wouldn't have turned ever. It would have been tough to make it work here," he said.

The 'perfect' format

Dillon also praised the race format. "I think it was a perfect amount of laps. I think any more than that you would have had to change your setup for the long haul more because you're right there on air pressure trying to make it fire off so you can get in line or go low and just try and manage it for a couple laps, be better at the end."

Dillon continued to show his support of the unique event, citing the fact that 70% of ticket sales were to new fans. "I think that's huge. Any time we can grow our sport exponentially like that, it's giant. We want to keep growing and bring everybody in as we can."

NASCAR now heads back to a very familiar track in Daytona International Speedway where Dillon will attempt to become a two-time Daytona 500 champion.

shares
comments

Related video

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win
Previous article

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chevrolet partners with Jesse Iwuji for 2022 Xfinity season
NASCAR XFINITY

Chevrolet partners with Jesse Iwuji for 2022 Xfinity season

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win Los Angeles Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"

Joey Logano tops Kyle Busch for Clash win at LA Coliseum
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano tops Kyle Busch for Clash win at LA Coliseum

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.