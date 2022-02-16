Fords continue to dominate second Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup practice

Fords posted the top-10 average lap speeds in the final 50-minute practice session prior to Wednesday night’s qualifying for the front row of Sunday’s Daytona 500 (8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

Ryan Blaney, running in a draft of Ford cars, led the way in the final session with an average lap speed of 192.587 mph. Blaney’s Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano, was second-fastest (192.135 mph) while Cole Custer ended up third (191.103 mph).

Cody Ware and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 average speeds were Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola.

Daniel Suarez, who drives the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, was 11th-fastest – the highest non-Ford driver.

The top Toyota was Christopher Bell and he came in at 23rd.

There were no incidents during either session.

Reigning Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell led the way in Tuesday’s first practice (192.735 mph) and ended up with the fastest average speed of both sessions.