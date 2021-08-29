Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set Next / Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II Race report

Ryan Blaney survives to win wreck-marred finish at Daytona

By:

A late-race shove sent Ryan Blaney to Victory Lane for the second consecutive week as he won Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona under caution.

Chris Buescher led the way entering the two-lap overtime – one of six drivers in the top-10 running order still trying to make the playoffs in the regular season finale.

With one lap to go, Corey LaJoie gave Blaney a shove that allowed him to clear for the lead. A multi-car wreck erupted when Kurt Busch got into Daniel Suarez in Turn 3 to place the race under caution and secure Blaney’s victory.

 

“How about that? That was a lot of fun. Gosh, we just barely missed that wreck,” Blaney said. “Got to line up on the front row, got a good push by (LaJoie).

You never know how the end of these things is going to play out. Down the back (stretch), you don’t know what lane is getting a bigger run. I guess someone got tangled up over there. Hopefully everyone is okay.

“It’s so cool. Wwin at Daytona, everybody here. Thank you guys for coming. Really special. It’s been a fun two weeks.”

It’s the third win of the 2021 season for Blaney, who won last Sunday’s race at Michigan with a late-race push to the lead by Kyle Busch.

Tyler Reddick, with a damaged car, finished sixth and clinched the 16th and final spot in the playoff field.

Kyle Larson, who finished 21st after getting caught up in that last-lap wreck, still won the regular season title over Denny Hamlin by 18 points.

Buescher ended up second in the race, Bubba Wallace was third, Ryan Newman fourth and Ryan Preece completed the top-five.

The remainder of the top-10 were Reddick, Justin Haley, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and B.J. McLeod.

In addition to Reddick and Larson, also advancing to the Cup series playoffs are Hamlin, Elliott, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Bowman, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Byron the first off pit road.

When the race resumed on Lap 106, Byron was followed by Hamlin, Harvick and Wallace.

Hamlin quickly moved around Byron to take the lead after the restart.

Logano gave a big push to Harvick and into the lead on Lap 108. Logano got around Harvick to reclaim the lead on Lap 111.

Riding side-by-side with Logano, Ross Chastain led at the line on Laps 112 and 113 before Blaney got a shove to the front to lead Lap 114.

Chastain got a push past Blaney and into the lead on Lap 117.

With 40 laps to go, Chastain remained out front followed closely by Bowman, Blaney, Kyle Busch and Harvick.

A group of Ford drivers pit under green on Lap 123 to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

With 30 laps to go, the Chevrolets and Toyotas still needed to make their final stops as Chastain led the way.

On Lap 140 before green-flag stops were completed, Garrett Smithley spun off Turn 4 with flat tire in an incident that also collected Joey Gase and Cody Ware to bring out a caution.

 

During the caution, the Toyotas and Chevrolets pit for their final stops and Dillon was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 145, Logano led the way followed by Blaney, Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto. The first non-Ford driver in the lineup was Kyle Busch (ninth).

On Lap 146, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. appeared to get into the rear of Truex on the backstretch which triggered a large wreck which collected Reddick, Byron, Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Landon Cassill, Anthony Alfredo and Suarez.

 

After a nearly 15-minute red flag to clean the track of debris, the race returned to yellow. Dillon pit to have the battery changed in his No. 3 Chevrolet.

When the race resumed on Lap 151, Logano still led the way followed by Blaney, Almirola, Buescher and Cole Custer.

On Lap 154, Buescher got a shove from Elliott which launched him to the lead. Elliott reclaimed the top spot on Lap 155.

Elliott got into DiBenedetto racing for the lead on Lap 157 which triggered a multi-car wreck which collected Hamlin, Bell, Custer, Kyle Busch and Keselowski.

 

The race went into a two-lap overtime with Buescher leading the way followed by Blaney, LaJoie, Dillon and Harvick.

Stage 2

Logano withstood a furious last-lap charge from Dillon and held on for the Stage 2 victory.

Byron was third, Reddick fourth and Larson completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Kyle Busch the first off pit road. Logano had to start from the rear of the field for his pit crew throwing his fuel can during his pit stop.

On the restart on Lap 56, Kyle Busch was followed by Truex and Preece.

With a shove from LaJoie, Truex moved into the lead shortly after the restart.

On Lap 70, Truex got kicked out of the draft with debris on his grille and Bell moved up into the lead for the first time in the race.

With 25 laps remaining in the second stage, Bell maintained a small lead over Stenhouse followed by Kyle Busch and Dillon.

Just after Logano moved into the lead, Almirola and Bowman both spun off Turn 4 in an incident that also collected Alfredo to bring out a caution.

 

Several lead-lap cars pit during the caution but Logano remained on the track and in the lead as the race returned to green on Lap 82.

With 10 laps to go in the stage, Logano held a small advantage over Reddick with Stenhouse third and Kyle Busch fourth.

With six laps to go, Blaney led a group on the bottom lane up to the front and Logano moved down to block their advantage as he tried to cling to the lead.

Stage 1

Elliott held off Hamlin to hang on for the Stage 1 win at Daytona.

Kyle Busch finished third, Chastain was fourth and Truex rounded out the top-five.

Hamlin started on the pole but Byron cleared to the lead on Lap 1.

Harvick powered past Byron to grab the top spot on Lap 7. Byron quickly got it back on Lap 9.

With a shove from Wallace, Hamlin drove to the lead on Lap 10. Byron got past Hamlin to retake the lead on Lap 14.

Dillon powered to the lead for the first time on Lap 18 as Chastain was forced to make a green-flag pit stop to fix fender damage after a brush with the wall.

Shortly after Elliott made his way to the lead, NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 22 to allow teams to check tire wear.

All the lead-lap cars pit for fuel with Elliott the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 26, Elliott was followed by Custer, Logano and Kaz Grala.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Elliott remained the leader but had a large piece of debris on his front grille, which could pose a problem. Logano ran second and Custer third.

On Lap 42, Logano moved into the lead as Elliott dropped back in a successful attempt to loosen the debris on his grille. Logano, however, also picked up some debris while in the lead.

 

Following a three-wide move, Elliott moved back to the lead on Lap 44.

McDowell, Alfredo, Larson, LaJoie, Joey Gase and Grala all had to start the race from the rear of the field.

shares
comments

Related video

2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Previous article

2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Next article

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars

14 h
2
Formula 1

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash

9 h
3
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

23 h
4
W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

5
MotoGP

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit

Latest news
After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NAS

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

1m
Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"
NAS

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"

59m
Ryan Blaney survives to win wreck-marred finish at Daytona
Video Inside
NAS

Ryan Blaney survives to win wreck-marred finish at Daytona

1 h
2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
NAS

2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

2 h
Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona
NAS

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

7 h
Latest videos
Blaney celebrates with fans at Daytona, gifts checkered flag 01:24
NASCAR Cup
1 h

Blaney celebrates with fans at Daytona, gifts checkered flag

Wallace just misses playoffs: ‘Just continue to climb from here’ 01:32
NASCAR Cup
1 h

Wallace just misses playoffs: ‘Just continue to climb from here’

Blaney after Daytona win: ‘It’s been a fun two weeks’ 01:54
NASCAR Cup
1 h

Blaney after Daytona win: ‘It’s been a fun two weeks’

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season 00:50
NASCAR Cup
Aug 27, 2021

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Preview Show: One playoff spot up for grabs at Daytona 03:16
NASCAR Cup
Aug 27, 2021

Preview Show: One playoff spot up for grabs at Daytona

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher Daytona II
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot" Daytona II
NASCAR Cup

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona Daytona II
NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

Ryan Blaney More from
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney charges to Michigan Cup win over Byron Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney charges to Michigan Cup win over Byron

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track Bristol
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times Gateway
IndyCar

Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta, takes first pole of 2021 Gateway
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta, takes first pole of 2021

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Trending Today

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"

Ryan Blaney survives to win wreck-marred finish at Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives to win wreck-marred finish at Daytona

2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.