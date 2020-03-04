Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
First Practice in
2 days
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
8 days
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
15 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
22 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
29 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
43 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
50 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
57 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
63 days
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
71 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
78 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
85 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
92 days
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
99 days
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
106 days
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
113 days
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
120 days
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
126 days
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
134 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
155 days
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
162 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
169 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
175 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
183 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
189 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
196 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
204 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
211 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
218 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
225 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
232 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
239 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
246 days
Download your apps

NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021

shares
comments
Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021
By:
Mar 4, 2020, 6:51 PM

NASCAR is making a big change to the annual exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway.

Start action
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Pure Farmland, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards / Peak
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AdventHealth,
Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sports Clips
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally and #1
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sports Clips
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske Ford Fusion

The 43rd running of the Busch Clash will be held on the Daytona road course for the first time in 2021. The event will take place under the lights on Tuesday, February 9.

NASCAR will utilize the same layout as the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the most iconic endurance race in America.

“The famed road course at Daytona has a long and storied history with sports cars and motorcycles, and now we can write a new chapter on it with stock cars,” NASCAR Vice President of Racing Development Ben Kennedy said. “Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer and current FOX Sports broadcaster Jeff Gordon, a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 and a 2017 Rolex 24 overall winner, gave his thoughts on the change: “Having driven on the road course at Daytona in the Rolex 24, I know how difficult the circuit can be,” said Gordon. “It will present a real challenge to the drivers and teams, and I’m looking forward to calling what I believe will be a lot of action from the booth.” 

 

The season-opening at ARCA has also been moved a week later than usual as part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series on Saturday, February 13.

“NASCAR fans have asked for more road-course competition and the industry is listening,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “With the talent level the Busch Clash brings to the table, the race will now clearly have its own look and feel during DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth in 2021 and beyond. “The new placement on the Speedweeks schedule also adds to the anticipation. That switch will make for a fuller Speedweeks calendar. Fans also will have the opportunity to engage in a festive infield atmosphere, similar to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, with many prime viewing opportunities.” 

