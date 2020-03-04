Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021

The 43rd running of the Busch Clash will be held on the Daytona road course for the first time in 2021. The event will take place under the lights on Tuesday, February 9.

NASCAR will utilize the same layout as the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the most iconic endurance race in America.

“The famed road course at Daytona has a long and storied history with sports cars and motorcycles, and now we can write a new chapter on it with stock cars,” NASCAR Vice President of Racing Development Ben Kennedy said. “Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer and current FOX Sports broadcaster Jeff Gordon, a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 and a 2017 Rolex 24 overall winner, gave his thoughts on the change: “Having driven on the road course at Daytona in the Rolex 24, I know how difficult the circuit can be,” said Gordon. “It will present a real challenge to the drivers and teams, and I’m looking forward to calling what I believe will be a lot of action from the booth.”

The season-opening at ARCA has also been moved a week later than usual as part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series on Saturday, February 13.

“NASCAR fans have asked for more road-course competition and the industry is listening,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “With the talent level the Busch Clash brings to the table, the race will now clearly have its own look and feel during DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth in 2021 and beyond. “The new placement on the Speedweeks schedule also adds to the anticipation. That switch will make for a fuller Speedweeks calendar. Fans also will have the opportunity to engage in a festive infield atmosphere, similar to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, with many prime viewing opportunities.”