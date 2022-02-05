Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Joey Logano on NASCAR Clash: "There's gonna be moments" Next / Chase Elliott tops fairly tame NASCAR Clash practice
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash Results

Clash at the L.A. Coliseum practice results: Elliott quickest

Chase Elliott was fastest in the lone practice session of the weekend for NASCAR's exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Drivers got their first taste of the unique quarter-mile track before qualifying in a two-hour practice session on Saturday. The field was split into three 12-car groups, with each getting three opportunities to make laps.

Read Also:

Practice Results

Pos. Car No. Driver Manufacturer Laps Run Best Time Best Speed
1 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 103 13.455 66.89
2 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 105 13.457 66.88
3 14 Chase Briscoe Ford 99 13.47 66.815
4 31 Justin Haley Chevrolet 103 13.47 66.815
5 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 105 13.482 66.756
6 8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 111 13.503 66.652
7 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 96 13.513 66.603
8 77 Landon Cassill Chevrolet 108 13.532 66.509
9 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 93 13.546 66.44
10 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 102 13.565 66.347
11 99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 106 13.57 66.323
12 41 Cole Custer Ford 89 13.571 66.318
13 51 Cody Ware Ford 84 13.572 66.313
14 7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet 102 13.583 66.259
15 15 Ryan Preece Ford 74 13.587 66.24
16 38 Todd Gilliland Ford 100 13.592 66.215
17 34 Michael McDowell Ford 90 13.611 66.123
18 45 Kurt Busch Toyota 99 13.617 66.094
19 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 106 13.618 66.089
20 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 102 13.626 66.05
21 17 Chris Buescher Ford 93 13.638 65.992
22 24 William Byron Jr. Chevrolet 90 13.64 65.982
23 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 93 13.646 65.953
24 43 Erik Jones Chevrolet 71 13.652 65.924
25 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 93 13.66 65.886
26 22 Joey Logano Ford 104 13.677 65.804
27 42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 105 13.685 65.765
28 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 75 13.716 65.617
29 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 102 13.74 65.502
30 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 81 13.78 65.312
31 10 Aric Almirola Ford 99 13.82 65.123
32 21 Harrison Burton Ford 78 13.822 65.114
33 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 70 13.865 64.912
34 2 Austin Cindric Ford 75 14.021 64.189
35 78 BJ McLeod Ford 45 14.065 63.989
36 23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 65 14.184 63.452

What happened in practice?

Drivers quickly dropped below the 14-second bracket with Christopher Bell being the first to do so. Many others followed with 33 of the 36 drivers dipping below 14 second lap times during the session.

Tyler Reddick ran the most laps at 111. There were no incidents but one stoppage for the stranded car of Chase Briscoe. The Stewart-Haas Racing Ford suffered a throttle cable failure and he lost all drive.

It didn't take long for the bumpers to come out at the tight circuit with Kevin Harvick and Corey LaJoie leaning on each other on multiple occasions. They were not alone. Brake lockups were also a common occurrence with flat-spotted tires showing up after just a few minutes of track time.

A handful of drivers got a little too close to the outside wall including Denny Hamlin, who sustained minor right side damage.

Qualifying will take place in a few hours at 8:30 p.m. EST. and will set the grid for Sunday's heat races.

Load comments
Nick DeGroot
