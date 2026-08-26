Complete 2027 NASCAR schedule released for Cup, O'Reilly, and Craftsman Trucks

After weeks of individual track announcements, NASCAR has finally released the full and complete schedules for the Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.

There are no new venues on the Cup schedule, but as previously reported, The Clash is back at Daytona International Speedway, the All-Star Race is back at North Wilkesboro while Dover regains a points race, Richmond Raceway opens the Chase and the Southern 500 at Darlington is now the regular season finale. New Hampshire Motor Speedway is also moving back inside the Chase.

Watkins Glen was moved to May in 2026, causing massive pushback, but it will now be the only road course in the 2027 Cup Series Chase for the championship.

The San Diego Street Course race is back, albeit slightly later in the season, and there are plans to race at a new military installation in 2028. The Fourth of July weekend date will go to Iowa Speedway for the first time.

There will again be two off-weekends, with one for Easter at the end of March and another in the second week of August during the summer stretch.

In the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, notable changes includes the loss of Rockingham while adding North Wilkesboro -- a track the secondary level of NASCAR hasn't raced at since 1985. There will be no standalone races for the entire NOAPS season in 2027.

In Trucks, Rockingham, San Diego, Watkins Glen, Dover, and Richmond have also lost races. They have added a NCTS points race to Bowman Gray Stadium for the very first time, while returning to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trucks will also be back on the streets of St. Pete for a joint weekend with IndyCar.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will again host championship weekend for all three national divisions for the weekend of November 12-14.

Once again, the Cup season will be split between FOX, Amazon's Prime Video, TNT, and USA/NBC. All O'Reilly races will be broadcast by The CW while FOX has the complete Truck season.