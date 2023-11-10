Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program
NASCAR Cup drivers Ryan Preece and Josh Berry have added some Late Model racing to their offseason plans.
Kevin Havick Inc. announced Friday the two Stewart-Haas Racing drivers will compete with the team’s Late Model program in races this month and next.
Berry, who will drive SHR’s No. 4 Ford in the Cup Series next season, will return to his roots competing in three Late Model Stock races behind the wheel of the No. 62 Ford.
He will make his KHI debut on Saturday night for the “Fall Brawl” at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway where he will be paired for the first time with his Cup crew chief, Rodney Childers.
“I’m really looking forward to running the KHI late model,” said Berry. “Late Model Stock racing is something I’ve done a lot of in the past, so to get to do that with KHI and (owner) Kevin (Harvick) as they are rebuilding is going to be a lot of fun.”
In addition to this weekend’s race at Hickory, Berry will also compete in the South Carolina 400 at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway on Nov. 18 and the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park on Nov. 26.
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Josh Berry, JR Motorsports, Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Chevrolet Camaro
Preece, who drives the No. 41 Ford for SHR, will drive KHI’s No. 62 Late Model on Dec. 30 in the prestigious Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Calif. This will mark Preece’s second appearance competing in the late model crown jewel event.
“The Snowball Derby is a prestigious race for all those full fender guys, and me coming from the Northeast and open wheels, I almost feel like the outlaw,” Preece said. “That guy who is not from the series and I’m going to come in and try to take their trophy.
“Driving for Kevin Harvick and KHI, and representing Morton Buildings, it would mean a lot to me to bring the Tom Dawson trophy back to North Carolina and maybe back to Connecticut one day.”
The Fall Brawl and the South Carolina 400 will be broadcast live on FloRacing.com and the 56th running of the Snowball Derby can be seen live on RacingAmerica.tv.
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang
Latest news
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?
Why Felipe Drugovich is still committed to F1 future
Why Felipe Drugovich is still committed to F1 future Why Felipe Drugovich is still committed to F1 future
Shwartzman has "zero doubt" he is ready for WEC Hypercar move after Ferrari test
Shwartzman has "zero doubt" he is ready for WEC Hypercar move after Ferrari test Shwartzman has "zero doubt" he is ready for WEC Hypercar move after Ferrari test
Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by talk of Martin taking his Ducati MotoGP seat
Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by talk of Martin taking his Ducati MotoGP seat Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by talk of Martin taking his Ducati MotoGP seat
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.