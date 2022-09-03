Tickets Subscribe
All
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II News

Daniel Suarez will kick off NASCAR playoffs with a penalty

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez’s playoffs is already off to a difficult start.

Jim Utter
By:
Suarez’s No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection on Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway three times before it finally passed.

Because of the failures, Suarez will not be allowed to qualify on Saturday and must perform a pass-through penalty on pit road after taking the green flag in Sunday night’s race.

In addition, Suarez’s car chief, Eddie D’Hondt Jr., was ejected for the remainder of the weekend and his team also lost pit selection for Sunday’s race.

“Today’s inspection for the No. 99 has definitely been a challenge with the rear toe tolerance,” Tony Lunders, Trackhouse Racing’s vice president of competition, said in a statement. “We corrected the issue and are ready to race.

“This team has fought and scrapped all year long to get to this point. This will be a big test for the organization but one we are confident we will overcome.

“Our mindset remains the same – go hard and smart and maximize our result.”

This is Suarez’s first appearance in the playoffs as a Cup Series driver. He earned his first career victory earlier this season at Sonoma, Calif., and enters as the 13th seed (out of 16 drivers).

"I'm excited for the challenge," Suarez said. "I think one of the worst things that you can do to me is put (on) pressure. I'm going to beat them from the back."

Also, the No. 78 Ford of Live Fast Motorsports, driven by B.J. McLeod, failed inspection twice. The team’s engineer was ejected for the remainder of the weekend and the team lost pit selection for Sunday’s race.

