Denny Hamlin's return to JGR may not be a forgone conclusion

It has been no secret that Denny Hamlin’s current deal with JGR expires at the conclusion of this season, but most indications had been the announcement of an extension was only waiting on the sign-off of sponsorship for the No. 11 Toyota team.

However, in an interview following winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Hamlin left open the possibility a deal may not come to fruition and that there are “a lot of different factors” involved in the negotiations.

23XI Racing complicating things?

“I intend to, for sure. It’s what I want,” Hamlin said when asked if he plans to return to JGR. “I think it’s what Joe (Gibbs, team owner) wants. I think there’s just a lot of factors out of mine and his hands.

“Again, if I didn’t own a team, I think it would be done by now. There’s just a lot of different factors that play into it as to whether we can get it done or not. All you can hope is this late in the season, everyone is putting their best foot forward to compromise and come up with the right deal that’s good for everyone.”

While having enjoyed a successful Cup career driving for JGR, Hamlin recently became a Cup team owner. He and NBA legend Michael Jordan co-own 23XI Racing, which currently fields two full-time Cup teams with drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

In response to a request for comment on Hamlin's remarks, a JGR spokesman said the organization's stance hasn't changed and it remains "confident" Hamlin will remain there.

Not another Kyle Busch situation

Hamlin, 42, said he does not believe there are parallels to his situation and what occurred with driver Kyle Busch last year, who left to join Richard Childress Racing in the offseason.

“I think I’m happy at Joe Gibbs Racing and I think Joe is happy with me. I think the Kyle situation last year, Kyle’s ask was his ask and Joe Gibbs needed sufficient funding on the car to do it,” Hamlin said.

“From Day 1, to give you the inside baseball, Joe said (to me), ‘We can have zero sponsorship on the car. It doesn’t matter. We want you and this is what we’re going to do.’ It’s different in that sense.

“It’s easy to draw parallels. I’m saying some things Kyle said. Joe is saying some similar things but there’s just more factors in play than just us for sure.”

Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Asked if he feels good about 23XI Racing being with Toyota in 2024, Hamlin said, “We’re working on it. We certainly are happy with Toyota. They’ve been great to me and helped me get this team off the ground and I’ve won the bulk of my races with their cars. I feel like it’s a partnership that should continue.”

Busch left JGR at the end of last season to move to Richard Childress Racing after JGR was unable to secure the necessary sponsorship to retain him in the No. 18 Toyota.

The organization ended up promoting reigning Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs to the Cup series this year, driving the No. 54 Toyota. JGR also fields full-time Cup teams for drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell.