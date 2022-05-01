Remainder of Dover NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Sunday’s race was halted after 78 of 400 scheduled laps because of persistent rain around Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. It will resume at 12 p.m. ET Monday and broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. The race is not considered official until at least 200 laps are completed.

Denny Hamlin was leading the race when NASCAR displayed a caution on Lap 68 for the first signs of rain.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit under the caution but Kyle Larson stayed out and inherited the lead. Hamlin was first off pit among those who pit.

The race was about to restart on Lap 78, but the rain quickly returned and the red flag was displayed.

When the race resumes on Monday, Larson will be the leader followed by Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola.

Hamlin, the first off pit road, will line up eighth, Alex Bowman ninth and Kyle Busch 10th.