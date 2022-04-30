Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Dover Qualifying report

Chris Buescher surprises with first Cup pole at Dover

Chris Buescher staved off late challenges from Hendrick Motorsports to win the pole for Sunday’s #NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:

Buescher had entered the final round of qualifying as fourth-fastest in Group A in Round 1, but his lap at 160.149 mph held up to give him his first career pole.

It’s also the first pole for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing since 2017 and first on a non-superspeedway track for the organization since 2013.

“That’s just awesome right there,” Buescher said. “It did everything in practice that I wanted. Brad (Keselowski) went out there and put down some really great laps and came over saw some things and relayed it. We did a good job working on this thing.

“We went out and got on the front row. That’s a heck of a start. Awesome to do it here in Dover – I love this place. It’s a ride; we are flying around here. That’s more throttle time I think I’ve ever had around Dover.

“I’m proud of everybody. Now we have to keep it rolling.”

Denny Hamlin ended up second-fastest (159.744 mph) and Kyle Larson was third (159.631 mph). Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 lineup for Sunday: Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch.

Three of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers will start in the top-six. William Byron, who wrecked in practice, did not make a qualifying attempt.

Read Also:

Round 1 / Group B

Elliott went out late in Group B and ended up the fastest average lap speed (160.235 mph).

Larson ended up second (160.036 mph) and Bowman was third (159.972 mph). Kyle Busch and Suarez also advanced to Round 2.

Failing to advance to the final round from Group B were Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch, who was among the top-five fastest cars in Saturday morning’s practice.

Round 1 / Group A

Chastain was the least to make a qualifying attempt in the first group and went right to the top of the chart with an average lap speed of 160.549 mph.

Blaney ended up second (160.335 mph) and Hamlin was third (160.036 mph). Buescher and Wallace rounded out the top-five.

Among those who failed to advance to Round 2 were Kevin Harvick, Justin Haley and Austin Cindric, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice session earlier in the day.

