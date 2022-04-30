Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Dover Results

NASCAR Cup Dover qualifying results: Buescher on pole

Chris Buescher secured a surprise pole position in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway.

This will be Buescher's first pole, coming in his 233rd NCS start. RFK Racing hasn't started a race from P1 since Talladega in May, 2017.

Denny Hamlin start from the outside of the front row, leading Toyota. Kyle Larson was the top Chevrolet driver in third.

Unlike the practice that preceded it, there were no incidents during either round of qualifying.

Read Also:

Round 2 - Top 10 Starters

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2 22.479     160.149
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 2 22.536 0.057 0.057 159.744
3 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 2 22.552 0.073 0.016 159.631
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 22.609 0.130 0.057 159.229
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 2 22.617 0.138 0.008 159.172
6 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 2 22.626 0.147 0.009 159.109
7 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 22.643 0.164 0.017 158.990
8 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 2 22.708 0.229 0.065 158.534
9 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 2 22.810 0.331 0.102 157.826
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 2 22.859 0.380 0.049 157.487

Round 1 Group A

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 22.423     160.549
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 22.453 0.030 0.030 160.335
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 2 22.495 0.072 0.042 160.036
4 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2 22.515 0.092 0.020 159.893
5 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 2 22.544 0.121 0.029 159.688
6 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2 22.547 0.124 0.003 159.666
7 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 2 22.592 0.169 0.045 159.348
8 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 2 22.631 0.208 0.039 159.074
9 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 2 22.682 0.259 0.051 158.716
10 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 2 22.684 0.261 0.002 158.702
11 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 2 22.734 0.311 0.050 158.353
12 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 2 22.773 0.350 0.039 158.082
13 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2 22.858 0.435 0.085 157.494
14 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 2 22.895 0.472 0.037 157.240
15 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 2 23.018 0.595 0.123 156.399
16 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 2 23.803 1.380 0.785 151.241
17 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet          
18 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford    

Round 1 Group B

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 22.467     160.235
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 22.495 0.028 0.028 160.036
3 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 22.504 0.037 0.009 159.972
4 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 22.585 0.118 0.081 159.398
5 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 22.608 0.141 0.023 159.236
6 15 United States Ryan Preece Ford 2 22.620 0.153 0.012 159.151
7 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 2 22.640 0.173 0.020 159.011
8 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 2 22.645 0.178 0.005 158.975
9 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 2 22.647 0.180 0.002 158.961
10 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 2 22.695 0.228 0.048 158.625
11 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 2 22.705 0.238 0.010 158.555
12 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 2 22.741 0.274 0.036 158.304
13 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 2 22.791 0.324 0.050 157.957
14 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 2 22.833 0.366 0.042 157.667
15 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 22.905 0.438 0.072 157.171
16 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 2 23.190 0.723 0.285 155.239
17 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford          
18 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet
