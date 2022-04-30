Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup Dover practice results: Cindric leads Next / NASCAR Cup Dover qualifying results: Buescher on pole
NASCAR Cup / Dover News

Austin Cindric tops wreck-marred Cup practice at Dover

Austin Cindric ended up fastest in a caution-filled NASCAR Cup practice Saturday at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Austin Cindric tops wreck-marred Cup practice at Dover

Cindric’s average lap speed (157.846 mph) set in the Group A session ended up fastest of the session.

“I do love this race track,” Cindric said. “This is a really tough race track for cars and we’re going a lot faster than I thought we would. It’s fun but the fun can end pretty quick.”

A.J. Allmendinger ended up second-fastest overall (157.804 mph) and Justin Haley was third (157.694 mph) – all were in Group A. Denny Hamlin was fourth-fastest overall and Kurt Busch – in Group B – rounded out the top-five.

Among those drivers who completed 10 consecutive laps on track, Kyle Larson had the fastest average lap speed (156.169 mph). Ryan Preece and Chase Elliott were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Group B

Kurt Busch topped an equally eventful Group B session with an average lap speed at 157.507 mph.

Preece was second (157.459 mph) and Brad Keselowski third (157.452 mph). Elliott and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

In the opening minutes of this season, William Byron hit the wall and Tyler Reddick went for a spin off Turn 2. Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet appeared to suffer significant damage.

 

Shortly after the session returned to green, Harrison Burton went for a spin off Turn 4 and backed up into the wall.

“As soon as I turned into the corner I just lost the back of the car,” Burton said. “I’m pretty upset. I consider Dover one of my best tracks.”

Group A

Cindric ended up with the fastest average lap speed in an eventful Group A practice at 157.846 mph.

Allmendinger was second (157.804 mph) and Haley was third (157.694 mph. Rounding out the top-five were Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

In the opening minutes before he had completed one lap on the track, Todd Gilliland spun and wrecked in Turns 3 and 4 to bring out an early caution.

Just over six minutes into the session, Josh Bilicki wrecked off Turn 2 and slammed the inside wall on the backstretch, doing extensive damage to his No. 77 Chevrolet.

 

Joey Logano completed the most laps in the 20-minute session at 30 laps.

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup Dover practice results: Cindric leads
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Dover practice results: Cindric leads
Next article

NASCAR Cup Dover qualifying results: Buescher on pole

NASCAR Cup Dover qualifying results: Buescher on pole
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chris Buescher surprises with first Cup pole at Dover Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chris Buescher surprises with first Cup pole at Dover

Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year" Dover
NASCAR Cup

Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Chris Buescher surprises with first Cup pole at Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chris Buescher surprises with first Cup pole at Dover

NASCAR Cup Dover qualifying results: Buescher on pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Dover qualifying results: Buescher on pole

Austin Cindric tops wreck-marred Cup practice at Dover
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric tops wreck-marred Cup practice at Dover

NASCAR Cup Dover practice results: Cindric leads
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Dover practice results: Cindric leads

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.