Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II Interview

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program

Ford Performance went into last weekend’s NASCAR championship races vastly outnumbered but still managed to come away with two of the three 2022 titles.

Jim Utter
By:
Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program

Zane Smith, driving the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, rallied late in the race to win Friday night’s Truck Series finale and his first series championship. Smith, 23, was the only Ford driver eligible to win the season title, having to face off against three Toyota drivers.

In a dominating performance, Joey Logano, driving the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske, won Sunday’s Cup series finale and earned his second career title (the other coming in 2018).

Like Smith, Logano was the only Ford driver eligible for the title, but he faced off against one Toyota driver and a pair from Chevrolet.

“The Truck race on Friday and the championship and Zane Smith and what Front Row Motorsports has done in starting that program and Zane being as strong as he was and, again, a dominant race that he had, as well, so he’s got a really strong future in the sport,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Performance motorsports.

“That means so much to us because the Truck Series is important to us. It’s a great place for talent, for us to develop all elements of the team, and especially in the drivers. So, that was an important day for us.

“And then to cap it off with the Cup Series and Joey and the championship, it’s been a great weekend.”

Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, Michael Roberts Construction Ford F-150 celebrates his victory and championship

Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, Michael Roberts Construction Ford F-150 celebrates his victory and championship

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Smith will return for another fulltime season in Trucks next season with Front Row but will also run several Cup Series races for the organization, including the 2023 Daytona 500.

Logano’s title made his the first Ford driver since David Pearson won back-to-back titles in 1968 and 1969 to win multiple championships. Both have come at Penske, which joined Ford in NASCAR beginning with the 2013 season.

“Having Team Penske as part of Ford, as a partner for Ford, they are such a strong team, such a great partner, and you saw the strength across their cars (in the race) and throughout most of the season,” Rushbrook said.

“Joey, I don’t remember how many times he’s been in the Championship 4, but it seems like almost every year that he’s been, and he delivers. He’s a racer. He pays attention to every single detail, and especially getting locked in early like he did.

“That’s all he’s been focused on for the last three weeks, and (crew chief) Paul Wolfe and the team and everybody. He’s just so committed and so strong and executed every lap.”

Ford had its share of struggles throughout the 2022 season in getting adapted to the next Next Gen car, including a problem tire rubber building up at times and igniting the rocker box in front of their Mustangs.

Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford experienced the problem again late in Sunday’s race, which brought an early end to his day.

“I think there’s a lot in the sport we still need to figure out. NASCAR made a lot of changes partway through the season, which certainly seemed to help, but there’s just so much variability from track to track,” Rushbrook said.

“A lot of it is due to the rubber buildup, and Brad (Keselowski) last week at Martinsville, there was almost no rubber buildup in his car. Obviously, this week there was a lot. We need to take a close look at that through the off-season as a sport, as a manufacturer, and see what we can do to improve for next season.”

Still, Ford was celebrating literally from start to finish this season.

It kicked off the NASCAR season with wins in the preseason Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum with Logano and rookie Austin Cindric’s victory in the Daytona 500 and then closed it with Logano’s win and Cup championship.

“At the end of the day, at the end of the season, it’s the championship that matters. So to get the Truck championship and the Cup championship, that means so much. Great to see our young drivers excelling as well,” Rushbrook said.

“So with Austin Cindric as a rookie to come in at the Daytona 500 and to win and Chase Briscoe getting a win in Phoenix early in the season, strength across our different teams and our drivers, we’re really happy with where our program is right now.”

shares
comments

Related video

Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title
Previous article

Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Roger Penske adds another first to his long racing resume Phoenix II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Roger Penske adds another first to his long racing resume

Bell: Competing in Phoenix season finale "extremely tough" Phoenix II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bell: Competing in Phoenix season finale "extremely tough"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters

Mauro Forghieri, who has died at the age of 87, is widely regarded as one of the key players in the history of Scuderia Ferrari. Motorsport.com pays tribute to the influential designer and engineer, who was equally adept at working on chassis and engines.

Ducati: Valentino Rossi MotoGP era of team “left a lot of wounds”
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati: Valentino Rossi MotoGP era of team “left a lot of wounds”

Ducati MotoGP boss Paolo Ciabatti says the marque’s path to the 2022 title “was not easy” as the Valentino Rossi era of the team “left a lot of wounds”.

Toyota rules out all-new Hypercar for 2023 WEC season
WEC WEC

Toyota rules out all-new Hypercar for 2023 WEC season

Toyota has ruled out racing an all-new Le Mans Hypercar in next year’s FIA World Endurance Championship.

Gasly: Time will tell if Tsunoda can lead AlphaTauri F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Time will tell if Tsunoda can lead AlphaTauri F1 team

Pierre Gasly thinks it too early to know whether or not current Formula 1 teammate Yuki Tsunoda has what it takes to lead AlphaTauri next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.