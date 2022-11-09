Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program Next / NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II Analysis

Confidence and experience fueled Logano's NASCAR title run

In a season known for its uncertainty, Joey Logano’s performance in winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship was perhaps the most predictable.

Jim Utter
By:
Confidence and experience fueled Logano's NASCAR title run

The 2022 season started with the debut of the Next Gen car, a revolutionary change in design compared to all of its previous iterations.

But Logano mastered the first race in the car – the preseason Clash in the Los Angeles Coliseum – and the last – Sunday’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway – and his confidence to do so rarely, if ever, waivered in between.

The 2022 Cup season featured a record-tying 19 different winners, including five drivers winning their first-ever races. No one organization or driver overshadowed any other on a consistent basis throughout the season.

A dominant showing

Yet when it came to the season’s biggest prize during Championship Weekend, Logano and his No. 22 Penske Ford team left little doubt as to who would win.

Logano won the pole for the race and led the most laps. He was challenged for the race lead – most notably by his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney – but his position leading his fellow Championship 4 contenders throughout the race was rarely in doubt.

It was just as Logano predicted.

“I told the guys after we put it on the pole the other day: we got them down, now we put our foot on them,” Logano, 32, said. “That’s the attitude you’ve got to have.

“It’s just what it is when it comes to this level. Your feelings are checked at the door, and it’s all about winning and nothing less than that.

“I said it all week – we weren’t satisfied with being in the Championship 4. There was nothing to celebrate for us. We’ve been here before. We know what it feels like to lose. It’s the worst feeling in the world if I’m being honest, and winning is the best feeling in the world.”

Read Also:

Logano’s victory at Las Vegas in the opening race of the semifinal round of the playoffs made him the first driver locked into the Championship 4 and gave his team more than two weeks to prepare for the title opportunity.

While the remaining seven drivers in the Round of 8 battled it out at Homestead, Fla., and Martinsville, Va., Logano’s presence was more of afterthought.

Throughout the week leading up to the championship race, and particularly on Championship 4 Media Day, the air of confidence surrounding Logano was unmistakable and appeared quite genuine.

“It wasn’t meant to be mind games,” Logano said. “You just asked me how I felt, and I was honest, and I really felt like we were in a spot to win this thing. I truly believe that attitudes are

contagious, good or bad. When you’re able to bring that attitude to your race team in a moment like this, as a driver, that just carries through it.

“I believe confident people win. If you don’t believe in yourself, who else is ever going to believe in you? How are you ever going to win? But I also think you can’t fake that.”

In his first appearance in the Championship 4 in 2014, Logano admitted he was a “nervous wreck.” He finished last among the four drivers eligible for the title.

Nerves were still present this past weekend – his sixth time competing for a title – but perhaps most importantly was also experience.

“I truly felt ready as a driver, and I felt like, as a race team, we went through everything we can possibly go through, Logano said. “At that point, the confidence is real. We’ve been here before. We knew how to do things. We knew how to prepare.

“We went out and just did our job. We put it on the pole and then we won the race. That was the job at hand, and we nailed it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program
Previous article

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program
Next article

NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season

NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Mike Kelley named new Cup crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Phoenix II
NASCAR Cup

Mike Kelley named new Cup crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program Phoenix II
NASCAR Cup

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage

World Rally Championship officials have been forced to red flag the opening Friday stage of Rally Japan after Dani Sordo’s Hyundai burst into flames.

Mercedes to retain F1 FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to retain F1 FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis

Mercedes is to keep the stickers of troubled crypto exchange firm FTX on its Formula 1 car and assets for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, despite the near-collapse of the company.

Leclerc only accepted F1 title was lost after Spa weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc only accepted F1 title was lost after Spa weekend

Charles Leclerc says it was not until after the Belgian Grand Prix that he accepted his Formula 1 world championship hopes were over.

Bourdais: LMP2 WEC outings boost form for Cadillac GTP campaign
WEC WEC

Bourdais: LMP2 WEC outings boost form for Cadillac GTP campaign

Cadillac Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande believe that working together in other racecars can only improve their form when competing in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac prototypes.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.