NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season

21 total Cup races will air on either the FOX (eleven) or NBC (ten) broadcast networks, the most since 2009.

FOX again handles the first portion of the year, with the NBC takeover beginning with the night race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

“Over the last few years, we’ve worked closely with our broadcast partners, tracks, teams, drivers, and industry stakeholders to deliver some of the most bold and innovative schedules in NASCAR’s history – 2023 is no exception,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president of media and productions.

“We will always look for opportunities to expand the distribution of our world-class racing product to NASCAR’s loyal fanbase – by adding more broadcast and primetime races in 2023, our media partners are continuing their commitment to reach as many viewers as possible through their network platforms. This commitment was on full display in 2022, with a 4% year-over-year viewership increase for the NASCAR Cup Series and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2023.”

Seven points races will be run at night with the Clash at the L.A. Coliseum, Duels at Daytona, and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro bringing the number to ten.

Also of note, the second Atlanta race is being shifted into primetime. This will be the first time since the track reconfiguration there that a Cup race has been held under the lights.

A complete list of start times and networks for all three national divisions can be found below.

2023 NASCAR Cup Schedule

Date Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) FOX 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, February 16 Duels at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 26 Auto Club FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 12 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 19 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 26 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 2 Richmond FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt FOX 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 16 Martinsville FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 23 Talladega FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 30 Dover FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 7 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 14 Darlington FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 28 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 11 Sonoma FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race NBC 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 9 Atlanta USA 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 23 Pocono USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 30 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 6 Michigan USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 26 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN -- -- -- Sunday, September 3 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 10 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 1 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 5 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Track Network Start Time Radio Saturday, February 18 Daytona FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 25 Auto Club FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 11 Phoenix FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 18 Atlanta FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 25 COTA FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 1 Richmond FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 15 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 22 Talladega FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 29 Dover FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 13 Darlington FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 3 Portland FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 10 Sonoma FS1 8:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race USA 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 8 Atlanta USA 8:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 22 Pocono USA 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 5 Michigan NBC 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course USA 5:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, August 25 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 2 Darlington USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 9 Kansas NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN -- -- -- Friday, September 15 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 23 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 28 Martinsville USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, November 4 Phoenix USA 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule

Date Track Network Start Time Radio Friday, February 17 Daytona FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, March 3 Las Vegas FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 18 Atlanta FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 25 COTA FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 1 Texas FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 14 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 6 Kansas FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 12 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 26 Charlotte FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 22 Pocono FS1 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 29 Richmond FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN -- -- -- Friday, August 11 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 27 Milwaukee FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 8 Kansas FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, September 14 Bristol FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 30 Talladega FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami FS1 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 3 Phoenix FS1 10:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM