Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma News

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center

By:

General Motors finally broke ground this week on its new Charlotte Technical Center, which will support its Chevrolet NASCAR and other GM racing teams.

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center

The center, which was originally announced in January 2020, was delayed when the original site was repurposed during the COVID-19 pandemic by GM Defense for production of the new Infantry Squad Vehicle, a light and agile troop carrier developed for the U.S. Army.

The new site is larger (130,000 square-feet rather than 75,000 square-feet) than the original and the $45 million facility is now scheduled to open in early 2022.

NASCAR’s Cup Series will debut its new Next Gen race car in the 2022 season, a project that was also delayed a year by the pandemic.

“After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for everyone, we reevaluated our plans and found we could expand the footprint and scope for the Charlotte Technical Center to make it an even greater resource,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports.

“This new location and larger facility is a clean-sheet design, tailored for technology development and collaboration with our racing teams and technical partners.”

Inside the new tech center

The new technical center will feature advanced virtual tools, including three state-of-the-art Driver-in-the-Loop simulators, aero development and other software-enabled vehicle modeling technology that will enable faster analysis and iteration.

The facility will expand GM’s capacity to process, analyze and leverage vast amounts of data, allowing its racing and engineering teams to optimize designs earlier in the development process while simultaneously delivering greater first-time quality.

“Hendrick Motorsports has raced with Chevrolet since we opened the doors in 1984,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “I’ve never seen them more committed to our sport and to the performance of their partner teams than they are today.

“The investment General Motors is making right here in the Charlotte area sends a clear message about the importance of auto racing to their brand and their passion for competing and winning at the highest levels.

“We share Chevrolet’s commitment and take immense pride in partnering with them on and off the race track.”

Added Richard Childress Racing owner Richard Childress: “Having a central hub for vehicle simulation, aero development and engineering support in the heart of NASCAR is going to make us even stronger.

“It’s so important to stay on top of technology and Chevrolet is making a key statement on their commitment to performance with this groundbreaking.”

Rendering of the General Motors Technical Center at Charlotte

Rendering of the General Motors Technical Center at Charlotte

Photo by: General Motors

shares
comments

Related video

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

Previous article

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Sonoma
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

3h
2
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes struggles

9h
3
IndyCar

IndyCar’s 2.4-liter hybrids to start testing in early 2022

2h
4
Supercars

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting

5
NASCAR Truck

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

7h
Latest news
Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center
NAS

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center

57m
Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'
NAS

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

5h
William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NSTR

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

7h
Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver
NAS

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

Jun 1, 2021
Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started
Video Inside
NAS

Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started

Jun 1, 2021
Latest videos
Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sonoma Raceway 00:40
NASCAR Cup
7h

Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sonoma Raceway

When is good not good enough? Hamlin, Harvick search for first win of 2021 01:09
NASCAR Cup
Jun 2, 2021

When is good not good enough? Hamlin, Harvick search for first win of 2021

Elliott on Larson getting Hendrick’s 269th victory: ‘They deserve to win’ 00:50
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Elliott on Larson getting Hendrick’s 269th victory: ‘They deserve to win’

Rick Hendrick: 269th win is ‘unbelievable’ 01:05
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Rick Hendrick: 269th win is ‘unbelievable’

Kyle Larson : ‘I’m living a dream for sure’ 02:09
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Kyle Larson : ‘I’m living a dream for sure’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal' Sonoma
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NASCAR Truck

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

Sprint car icon Donny Schatz to make NASCAR debut at Knoxville
NASCAR Truck

Sprint car icon Donny Schatz to make NASCAR debut at Knoxville

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes struggles

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit
Offroad Offroad

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan

Doha MotoGP: Jack Miller leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Doha MotoGP: Jack Miller leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2

IndyCar’s 2.4-liter hybrids to start testing in early 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s 2.4-liter hybrids to start testing in early 2022

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than F1 lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than F1 lead

Latest news

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.