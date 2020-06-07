NASCAR Cup
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta / Race report

Harvick honors Dale Earnhardt with his third win at Atlanta

shares
comments
Harvick honors Dale Earnhardt with his third win at Atlanta
By:
Jun 7, 2020, 11:21 PM

Kevin Harvick left little doubt in this one, collecting his third NASCAR Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the track where he earned his first career win.

Harvick grabbed control of the race in the third stage and expanded his lead through a final round of green flag pit stops before cruising to 3.527 second win over Kyle Busch.

Following the win, Harvick made a lap in reverse around the track holding three fingers out of the window in honor of the late Dale Earnhardt. Harvick began in Cup career in 2001, taking over Earnhardt’s ride after he was killed in a last-lap wreck in the Daytona 500.

Harvick earned his first career win the Richard Childress Racing team in just his third career start.

 

Martin Truex Jr. ended up third after winning the first two stages, Ryan Blaney was fourth and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all lead-lap cars pit with Kyle Busch the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 218, Busch was followed by Truex, Harvick, Elliott and Keselowski.

Harvick powered around the outside of Kyle Busch off Turn 4 on the restart lap to reclaim the lead as Truex moved into second.

With 100 laps to go, Harvick held a small lead over Kyle Busch as Truex ran close behind in third.

After 255 laps, Harvick continued to maintain a 1-second lead over Truex while Kyle Busch remained in third, 2.5 seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 263, several drivers dropped to pit road to begin a final round of green-flag pit stops, which would give them enough fuel to make it to the end of the race.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 272, Harvick returned to the lead with a nearly 2-second lead over Truex. Kyle Busch ran third and Hamlin fourth.

With 20 laps to go in the race, Harvick’s lead stabilized at 2.6 second over Truex as Kyle Busch remained in third, 5.2 seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 313, Clint Bowyer was forced to pit under green for fresh tires after he was in danger of having one let go.

With three laps remaining, Kyle Busch got around Truex to take second place but was nearly 4 seconds behind Harvick.

Stage 2

Truex got around Kyle Busch on a restart with four laps to go and held on for the Stage 2 victory.

Blaney ended up second, Busch third, Hamlin fourth and Elliott fifth.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, everyone headed to pit road with Bowyer the first off. On the restart on Lap 113, Bowyer was followed by Truex, Kyle Busch, Hamlin and Elliott.

Truex and Bowyer traded the lead on Lap 114 before Bowyer was able to re-establish his position out front.

With 70 laps remaining in the second stage, Bowyer had a small but steady lead over Truex while Hamlin had moved into third.

On Lap 147, Bowyer dropped down to pit road and became the first car to make a green flag stop in the second stage but the decision was motivated by a right-rear tire going down.

Truex inherited the lead while the remainder of the lead-lap cars stayed on the track.

Much of the rest of the field began a round of stops on Lap 158. Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 164, Bowyer emerged the leader again, but could be in trouble if the stage remains green the rest of the way.

With 40 laps to go in the second stage, Bowyer held a 3.6-second lead over Truex, although Truex was narrowing the gap. Kyle Busch ran third.

Truex finally got around Bowyer on Lap 185 to retake the lead. Kyle Busch also passed Bowyer to move into second while Bowyer dropped to third.

On Lap 202, Michael McDowell spun off Turn 4 and into the frontstretch grass to bring out a caution. The lead-lap cars all pit with Kyle Busch the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 207, Kyle Busch was followed by Truex, Harvick, Blaney and Keselowski.

Truex got a shove from Blaney after the restart which allowed him to reclaim the lead in Turn 3.

Stage 1

Truex held off Kyle Busch on a six-lap dash to take the Stage 1 win, his first stage victory and playoff point of the 2020 season.

Bowyer was third, Hamlin fourth and Harvick completed the top-five.

Elliott, who started on the pole by virtue of a random draw, led the first 25 laps until NASCAR issued a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear since they are not currently having practice.

All the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Logano the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 31, Logano was followed by Kyle Busch, Harvick and Elliott.

After the restart, William Byron got into the wall in Turn 3 and immediately headed down pit road under green for repairs.

On Lap 37, Harvick made his way around Logano and took the lead for the first time in the race.

With 60 laps remaining in the first stage, Harvick maintained a nearly 1-second lead over Truex with Kyle Busch running third.

With 50 to go in the stage, Kurt Busch had rallied from his tough start in the race to run 14th as Harvick continued to lead the way.

Several drivers began a round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 66. Ryan Newman and Keselowski were both penalized for speeding on pit road and had to serve pass-through penalties under green.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 70, Harvick returned to the lead with a more than 4-second lead over Truex. Bowyer had moved into third.

Aric Almirola was forced to pit under green with less than 30 laps remaining in the stage for a loose wheel. He returned to the track running 29th and one lap down.

On Lap 87, Truex got around Harvick down the back straightaway to move into the lead for the first time in the race.

 

John Hunter Nemechek spun off Turn 4 on Lap 94 to bring out a caution. All the lead-lap pit with Truex the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 100, Truex was followed by Harvick, Bowyer and Logano.

Kurt Busch had to start the race from the rear of the field and make a pass-through on pit road on the first lap after his No. 1 Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection three times.

Corey LaJoie and Garrett Smithley started from the rear for failing inspection twice and Timmy Hill and Cole Custer started from the rear for unapproved adjustments.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 325   151
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 325 3.527 7
3 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 325 4.708 65
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 325 14.730 2
5 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 325 20.182  
6 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 325 22.902 1
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 325 24.589  
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 325 25.532 26
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 325 25.862 5
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 325 25.925 10
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 324 1 lap  
12 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 324 1 lap  
13 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 324 1 lap  
14 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 324 1 lap  
15 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 324 1 lap  
16 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 324 1 lap  
17 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 324 1 lap  
18 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 324 1 lap  
19 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 324 1 lap  
20 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 324 1 lap 58
21 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 324 1 lap  
22 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 324 1 lap  
23 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 324 1 lap  
24 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 324 1 lap  
25 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 324 1 lap  
26 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 323 2 laps  
27 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 323 2 laps  
28 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 322 3 laps  
29 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 322 3 laps  
30 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 321 4 laps  
31 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 316 9 laps  
32 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 314 11 laps  
33 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 313 12 laps  
34 27 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 313 12 laps  
35 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 312 13 laps  
36 77 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 311 14 laps  
37 7 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 310 15 laps  
38 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 308 17 laps  
39 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 259 66 laps  
40 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 3 322 laps  
NASCAR holds moment of silence to address racial injustice

NASCAR holds moment of silence to address racial injustice
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Atlanta
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

