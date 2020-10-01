NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

shares
comments
Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
By:

Two of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most successful Chevrolet teams will join forces next season to improve Chevy engine performance.

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta, Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cat App
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Off Road
Visit of Hendrick Motorsports: Hendrick Engineering building
Chevrolet ECR engine detail
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew / Little Caesars and Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dow Salutes Veterans
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dow MOLYKOTE Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Chevrolet SS detail
Chevrolet logo
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline logo

Following the completion of the 2020 Cup season, Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing (via ECR Engines) will formalize a joint venture focused on engine research and development and establishing common Chevrolet engine specifications.

“While our two championship-winning organizations will collaborate on research and development, our respective engine shop operations will continue to function independently as they currently do,” HMS and RCR said in a joint statement provided to Motorsport.com.

“We look forward to working together to fully leverage the knowledge and intellectual property of our two successful programs to advance Chevrolet’s engine for NASCAR.”

The new collaborative effort will be overseen jointly by Jeff Andrews of HMS and Richie Gilmore of RCR (via ECR Engines) and a steering committee.

Andrews was recently promoted to executive vice president and general manager of HMS. Gilmore is president of ECR Engines.

Read Also:

Engines produced by HMS and RCR have earned a combined 39 NASCAR national series championships, including 20 at the elite Cup Series level.

Chevrolet race cars fielded by the two organizations have won a combined 369 Cup Series points-paying events.

However, Chevrolet teams have been locked out of the Championship 4 the past three seasons. Jimmie Johnson was the last Chevy driver with a chance to compete for the series championship in 2016.

So far this season, Chevy drivers hold four of the 12 remaining playoff spots and own a combined five victories. The eight remaining Ford and Toyota drivers in the playoffs have combined for 22 wins.

The move by Chevrolet’s two independent engine builders comes after their competitors in the Cup series – Ford and Toyota – have both utilized unified common engine builders for many years.

In 2003, legendary engine builders Jack Roush and Robert Yates were the only teams building Ford engines in NASCAR’s premier series. They joined forces and formed Roush Yates Engines, becoming the exclusive Ford engine builder for NASCAR.

Since Toyota’s entry into the Cup Series in 2007, its engines have been produced at the Toyota Racing Development facility in Costa Mesa, Calif. The engines are then shipped to the East Coast to be used by Joe Gibbs Racing and Leavine Family Racing this season.

Related video

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

Previous article

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Norris to race with new McLaren F1 nose concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris to race with new McLaren F1 nose concept

Latest news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NAS NASCAR / Breaking news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing Prime
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course
NAS NASCAR / Breaking news

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo confident Renault can be strong everywhere now

57m
2
Formula 1

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

3
Formula 1

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

4
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

5
Formula 1

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism

Latest news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NAS

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NAS

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing
NAS

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course
NAS

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues
NAS

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues

Latest videos

Hendrick Motorsports promotes Chad Knaus, who will leave crew-chief role 01:07
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports promotes Chad Knaus, who will leave crew-chief role

Bubba’s convo with Michael Jordan: ‘No more messing around’ 01:32
NASCAR Cup

Bubba’s convo with Michael Jordan: ‘No more messing around’

Kurt Busch on winning at home: ‘It’s what kids dream of’ 02:42
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch on winning at home: ‘It’s what kids dream of’

Final Laps: Kurt Busch gets the hometown win at Vegas 01:43
NASCAR Cup

Final Laps: Kurt Busch gets the hometown win at Vegas

Race Rewind: Las Vegas produces more playoff pressure 16:05
NASCAR Cup

Race Rewind: Las Vegas produces more playoff pressure

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.