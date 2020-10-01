NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
16 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
22 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
34 days
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series rules package

By:

The rules package for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series has been released, which will feature both the high-downforce and low-downforce packages once again.

Both Darlington and Nashville will utilize the 750hp package, low-downforce package as opposed to the 500hp, high-downforce package, which all ovals bigger than 1.1 miles in length ran this year.

2021 will be the final year for the Gen-6 before the 'Next-Gen' Cup car hits the track the following year.

The low-downforce package will also include the following changes:

— Smaller rear spoiler, shrinking from an 8-inch height to 2.75 inches.

— The front splitter overhang measures a quarter-inch (down from 2 inches), with approximately 2-inch wings (reduced from 10.5 inches).

— Alterations to the radiator pan, removing its vertical fencing in an effort to reduce front-end downforce. The dimensions of the pan remain the same.

“We constantly review the race packages to try to put on the best possible racing for our fans,” said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of innovation and racing development. “When we brought in the short track/road course package this season, Darlington was not part of it due to its unique size. We’ve been evaluating data from both race packages, as well as feedback from drivers, teams and OEMs and feel that the 750 hp/low downforce package best fits the track.”

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series rules package
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series rules package

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NAS NASCAR / Breaking news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing Prime
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series rules package
NAS

NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series rules package

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NAS

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NAS

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing
NAS

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course
NAS

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course

