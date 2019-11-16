NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Homestead / Practice report

Kyle Busch tops Truex and Hamlin in final Cup practice

shares
comments
Kyle Busch tops Truex and Hamlin in final Cup practice
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 8:11 PM

Kyle Busch ended up fastest in the only practice session NASCAR Cup Series teams had this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Rain washed out both of Friday’s practice sessions and instead of qualifying on Saturday, NASCAR gave Cup teams one 50-minute practice session.

Kyle Busch’s lap at 168.966 mph was fastest among single-car runs. He was followed close behind by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. (168.460 mph) and Denny Hamlin (168.277 mph).

Busch said the chance to win a second Cup championship this season is “huge.”

“It’s our opportunity to succeed and you know God’s given us every opportunity to go do that. Joe, Coy Gibbs, everybody on this Joe Gibbs Racing team, they’re phenomenal and I know we’ll all be trying our best remembering J.D. (Gibbs) and his legacy,” Busch said.

“Adam (Stevens, crew chief) and the guys had great race cars for me all season long and especially the last several weeks. We just haven’t gotten into Victory Lane. That’s what it’s likely going to take to win the championship on Sunday.

“We’ll see if we can get it done.”

Busch, Truex, Hamlin and Kevin Harvick will compete for the 2019 series championship in Sunday’s Ford 400. 

Brad Keselowski was fourth-fastest and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 speeds were Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Harvick and Erik Jones.

Hamlin ended up with the fastest average lap speed (163.981 mph) among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Kyle Busch and Truex were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 44 31.959     168.966
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 47 32.055 0.096 0.096 168.460
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 46 32.090 0.131 0.035 168.277
4 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 58 32.163 0.204 0.073 167.895
5 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 50 32.172 0.213 0.009 167.848
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 52 32.276 0.317 0.104 167.307
7 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 46 32.314 0.355 0.038 167.110
8 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 53 32.352 0.393 0.038 166.914
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 47 32.373 0.414 0.021 166.806
10 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 47 32.383 0.424 0.010 166.754
11 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto Toyota 48 32.436 0.477 0.053 166.482
12 21 United States Paul Menard Ford 51 32.438 0.479 0.002 166.471
13 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez Ford 53 32.443 0.484 0.005 166.446
14 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 32 32.482 0.523 0.039 166.246
15 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 52 32.487 0.528 0.005 166.220
16 8 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 44 32.510 0.551 0.023 166.103
17 37 United States Chris Buescher Chevrolet 39 32.538 0.579 0.028 165.960
18 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 49 32.563 0.604 0.025 165.832
19 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 46 32.624 0.665 0.061 165.522
20 47 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 42 32.757 0.798 0.133 164.850
21 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 48 32.782 0.823 0.025 164.725
22 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 44 32.879 0.920 0.097 164.239
23 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 29 32.900 0.941 0.021 164.134
24 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ford 43 32.902 0.943 0.002 164.124
25 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 45 32.944 0.985 0.042 163.915
26 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 38 32.951 0.992 0.007 163.880
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 45 32.985 1.026 0.034 163.711
28 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 48 33.013 1.054 0.028 163.572
29 38 United States David Ragan Ford 40 33.061 1.102 0.048 163.334
30 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 36 33.199 1.240 0.138 162.656
31 36 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 42 33.370 1.411 0.171 161.822
32 96 Drew Herring Toyota 23 33.617 1.658 0.247 160.633
33 27 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 29 33.727 1.768 0.110 160.109
34 00 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 25 34.009 2.050 0.282 158.781
35 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 22 34.123 2.164 0.114 158.251
36 15 United States Joe Nemechek Chevrolet 17 34.558 2.599 0.435 156.259
37 53 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 7 34.628 2.669 0.070 155.943
38 77 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 4 34.771 2.812 0.143 155.302
39 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 15 35.331 3.372 0.560 152.840
40 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 10 35.377 3.418 0.046 152.642

Truex: Championships are "harder to win now than ever"

Truex: Championships are "harder to win now than ever"

Is this Kyle Busch's year? "I would certainly like to think so"

Is this Kyle Busch's year? "I would certainly like to think so"
